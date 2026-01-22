Akram Khalis Expands Leadership Role at Digital Building Solutions, Reinforcing Long-Term Vision for AI-Ready, Limited-Energy Infrastructure

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akram Khalis today announced an expanded leadership role at Digital Building Solutions (DBS), where he serves as Owner, Principal, and Board Member, continuing his long-standing commitment to advancing intelligent, scalable, and future-ready building infrastructure.

In this role, Khalis will remain actively involved in shaping DBS’s strategic direction, partner ecosystem, and long-term growth initiatives—while ensuring the firm continues to deliver complex, enterprise-grade digital building programs for some of the world’s most demanding environments.

“DBS has always been more than a services organization,” said Khalis. “It’s a platform—one that sits at the intersection of design, technology, and execution. My role is focused on ensuring we stay ahead of where the market is going, not just where it is today.”

Over the past several years, DBS has emerged as a trusted partner in the delivery of large-scale, limited-energy and digital infrastructure projects, supporting enterprise clients through design, deployment, commissioning, and lifecycle optimization. Khalis’s leadership has been instrumental in expanding DBS’s scope beyond traditional delivery models toward more integrated, data-driven, and AI-ready outcomes.

As Owner and Principal, Khalis will continue to guide:

• Strategic partnerships and ecosystem alignment

• Enterprise and platform-level initiatives

• Board-level governance and long-range planning

• Market expansion tied to next-generation building technologies

While DBS remains a core focus, Khalis hinted that this role reflects a broader evolution underway—one centered on building a cohesive ecosystem across software, infrastructure, services, and validation.

“There is a bigger picture forming,” Khalis added. “The industry is moving toward convergence—AI, energy, networking, and real estate are no longer separate conversations. DBS plays a critical role in that future, and this is only one chapter of a much larger story.”

The expanded role comes as demand accelerates for integrated, limited-energy infrastructure capable of supporting AI-driven building operations at enterprise scale—an area where DBS continues to play a central role. Khalis noted that additional perspective on how this evolution unfolds will be shared as the work progresses over time.





About Digital Building Solutions (DBS)





Digital Building Solutions (DBS) is a leading provider of enterprise-grade digital building services, supporting complex projects across design, integration, commissioning, and ongoing operations. DBS specializes in limited-energy and network-based building infrastructure, helping organizations deploy scalable, secure systems that support modern workplaces and evolving real estate portfolios.





