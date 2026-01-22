AlgoSec Security Management Solution A33.20 removes network security change friction across hybrid and multi-cloud networks

RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global cybersecurity leader AlgoSec has released version A33.20 of its Security Management Solution , as a part of the AlgoSec Horizon platform. The new version introduces capabilities designed to remove friction from network security operations, providing teams with clearer visibility, better control, and faster, more confident decision-making.

With 90% of organizations expected to adopt a hybrid cloud approach by 2027, security teams must manage more complex and distributed network environments. Security changes are often required on tight timelines, frequently without full visibility into how policy modifications impact critical applications. At the same time, evolving governance and compliance requirements place added demands on maintaining precise and consistent security controls.

“Security teams today are being asked to move faster than ever, but speed without clarity, especially across complex environments, creates risk,” said Eran Shiff , Chief Product Officer at AlgoSec. “With A33.20, we’re removing unnecessary complexity and delays from change management by giving teams visibility and control across environments, helping them focus on the risks that truly matter to the business and making every change faster and more secure.”

ASMS A33.20 delivers these outcomes through four key areas:

Simplifying alignment and execution: Algo, an AI-powered bot, simplifies workflows and streamlines manual repetitive tasks, including change ticket creation, risk and compliance analysis and validation of consistent application connectivity flows. Algo allows stakeholders to interact using their own language, improving alignment across the enterprise and simplifying execution of application connectivity and security management tasks.

Improving visibility and control across hybrid environments: Expanded cloud policy support for AWS, Azure and Google Cloud, delivering traffic simulation query and impact analysis uniquely for Google Load Balancer, for AWS native firewall, and enabling full support of policy visibility for Palo Alto Networks NGFWs through Strata Cloud Manager.

Automating security changes to reduce manual effort: AlgoSec FireFlow support for Google Cloud Network Firewall Policy provides work order recommendations for traffic change requests, while report-based automation enables remediation directly from analytics such as Disabled Rules and Unused Rules reports.

Focusing risk and compliance efforts on business priorities: The only solution in which risk and compliance are evaluated in the context of enterprise applications, enabling prioritization based on business criticality and simplifying rule recertification. Additionally, out-of-the-box compliance assessments now include CIS Baseline for Palo Alto Networks, NIS2 and SOC 2-mapped controls with reporting across supported vendors.

To learn more about the new A33.20 product release, click here .

About AlgoSec

AlgoSec, a global cybersecurity leader, empowers organizations to securely accelerate application delivery up to 10 times faster by automating application connectivity and security policy across the hybrid network environment.

With two decades of expertise securing hybrid networks, over 2200 of the world's most complex organizations trust AlgoSec to help secure their most critical workloads. AlgoSec Horizon platform utilizes advanced AI capabilities, enabling users to automatically discover and identify their business applications across multi-clouds, and remediate risks more effectively. It serves as a single source for visibility into security and compliance issues across the hybrid network environment, to ensure ongoing adherence to internet security standards, industry, and internal regulations.