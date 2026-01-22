Rice Husk Ash Research Report 2026: $4+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The rice husk ash market presents key opportunities in sustainable construction, advanced industrial applications, and eco-friendly materials. Growth is driven by demand for low-carbon cement additives, high-purity silica, and RHA-based soil stabilizers, boosted by urbanization, refractories, and innovations in silica production.

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rice Husk Ash Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rice husk ash market is witnessing robust growth, with its valuation expected to soar from $2.82 billion in 2025 to $3.03 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 7.4%. Key drivers behind this growth include the increased use of rice husk ash as a supplementary cementitious material, the rise in silica powder production from rice husks, and its application in soil stabilization and refractories. The market is further projected to reach $4.02 billion by 2030, bolstered by the demand for low-carbon cement additives and its incorporation into eco-friendly construction solutions.

Infrastructure and construction developments significantly contribute to this market's expansion, particularly with rising urbanization driving the need for sustainable building materials. The Australian Bureau of Statistics highlighted an increase in construction activities, underlining the growing demand for effective alternatives like rice husk ash in strengthening concrete structures.

Innovations in sustainable materials are paving the way for further market success. In 2023, Solvay launched a bio-circular highly dispersible silica product derived from rice husk ash, significantly cutting CO2 emissions. Similarly, Sumitomo Corporation and Sony Group Corporation formed a collaboration to enhance sustainable practices by converting rice husks into biofuels and silica.

Major players in this industry include Yihai Kerry Investments Co. Ltd., Bisley And Company, and Deelert Co. Ltd., among others. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region. The market spans regions like Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and North America, with significant commercial activities in countries including Australia, China, and the USA.

Global trade dynamics, including tariffs on silica and industrial additives, influence production costs, particularly in Asia-Pacific where most rice husk ash manufacturing is centered. Despite challenges, opportunities for regional manufacturers arise as domestic processing and local sourcing gain momentum.

The market comprises sales of silica powder, cement additives, refractories, and soil stabilizers, where values include factory gate prices. The report encompasses comprehensive data, making it an essential resource for stakeholders seeking insights into market trends and opportunities. As the demand for eco-friendly solutions grows, this market continues to be driven by innovative applications, sustainable practices, and expanding infrastructure needs globally.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages250
Forecast Period2026 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026$3.03 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$4.02 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate7.3%
Regions CoveredGlobal


Key Technologies

  • Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
  • Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
  • Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
  • Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
  • Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Major Trends

  • Increased Use of High-Purity Rha for Green Cement Production
  • Growing Adoption of Rha in Lightweight Insulation Materials
  • Rising Use of Rha as A Supplementary Pozzolanic Material
  • Expansion of Rha-Based Soil Stabilization Products
  • Increased Commercialization of High-Silica Rha for Industrial Additives

Companies Featured

  • Yihai Kerry Investments Co. Ltd.
  • Bisley And Company
  • Deelert Co. Ltd.
  • Steelcon Industries Pvt. Ltd.
  • Refratechnik Italia S.r.L.
  • Rescon India Pvt. Ltd.
  • Usher Agro Ltd.
  • Astrra Chemicals
  • M.G. Industries
  • Global Recycling GmbH
  • B.D. Agrotech Pvt Ltd
  • Brisil Technologies Private Limited
  • Guru Metachem Pvt. Ltd.
  • Jasoriya Rice Mill
  • Milin Environmental Inc
  • N K Enterprises
  • Pioneer Carbon Company Private Limited
  • J.M. Biotech Pvt Ltd
  • K V Metachem
  • Refsteel Solutions Private Limited

