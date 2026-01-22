Gannet BioChem Acquires Laysan Bio to Expand Activated Polymer and Bioconjugation Capabilities

Huntsville, AL, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntsville, AL – Gannet BioChem, a leading specialty Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) backed by Boston-based private equity firm Ampersand Capital Partners, today announced the acquisition of Laysan Bio, a life sciences company based in Arab, Alabama. The acquisition strengthens Gannet BioChem’s capabilities across activated polymer technologies, including PEG reagents and bioconjugation while enhancing its ability to support partners from early development through GMP manufacturing.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Laysan Bio is a trusted supplier of cataloged, custom, and compliant activated polymer reagents to academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical organizations. The company’s technical expertise, quality systems, and program support capabilities complement Gannet BioChem’s growing platform and enhance its ability to serve a broad range of advanced therapeutic, drug delivery and now medical device programs.

“This acquisition meaningfully expands our technical depth and manufacturing flexibility across activated polymers and bioconjugation,” said Nicholas Shackley, CEO of Gannet BioChem. “Laysan Bio’s experience, talent, and customer relationships align closely with Gannet BioChem’s mission. Together, we are building a more comprehensive platform to support partners from discovery through commercial manufacturing.”

“Joining Gannet BioChem marks an exciting next chapter for our team and our customers,” said Jon McKannan, President of Laysan Bio. “This combination creates new opportunities to scale our capabilities, broaden our offerings, and further accelerate the programs we’ve helped advance over many years.”

The acquisition supports Gannet BioChem’s broader strategy to invest in specialized technologies and talent that enable innovation across activated polymers and bioconjugation, while maintaining a strong focus on quality, compliance, and long-term customer partnership.

About Gannet BioChem

With over 30 years of expertise, Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO specializing in the development, scaling, and manufacturing of polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents—essential components in advanced biopharmaceutical and therapeutic products. Operating from a state-of-the-art 124,000 sq. ft. FDA-inspected facility in Huntsville, Alabama, Gannet BioChem delivers end-to-end GMP production, supporting clinical and commercial therapeutics. With a highly experienced team, flexible production capabilities, and a commitment to quality, Gannet BioChem provides reliable, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Laysan Bio

Laysan Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development and supply of high-quality activated polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents for therapeutic, medical device, and research applications. Since 2006, Laysan Bio has provided cataloged, custom, and compliant activated PEG products supported by prompt customer service, technical assistance, and a rigorous quality system. The company’s experienced team has played a role in the development and supply of PEG reagents used in multiple FDA and EU-approved drug and device products. Laysan Bio operates a 16,000 square-foot FDA-registered manufacturing facility capable of producing compliant bulk pharmaceutical chemicals and custom products at scales from grams to kilograms. Committed to supporting customers from early development through commercialization, Laysan Bio offers deep expertise in process development, scale-up, compliant manufacturing, analytical characterization, and program management.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Ampersand Capital Partners, founded in 1988, is a middle-market private equity firm with $3 billion of assets under management, dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With hubs in Boston, Amsterdam, and London, Ampersand leverages a unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm’s core healthcare sectors. For additional information, visit www.ampersandcapital.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

