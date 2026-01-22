Joint Compounds Research Report 2026: $7.4 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Joint Compounds Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The joint compounds market is experiencing significant growth, with an increase from $5.37 billion in 2025 to $5.74 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%. This expansion can be attributed to increased residential and commercial drywall installation, the rapid adoption of ready-mixed compounds for efficiency, and innovations in lightweight formulations. The renovation sector, advancements in gypsum processing, and improved product consistency also play pivotal roles.

Projected to ascend to $7.4 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6%, this market thrives on the rising demand for eco-friendly low-dust and low-VOC compounds, boosted construction activities in emerging markets, and the elevated usage of automated taping tools. The trend towards specialized formulations such as moisture-resistant, high-strength, and crack-resistant variants is evident, particularly in rapidly urbanizing emerging markets.

Construction sector growth fuels the market further. Driven by population increases, this sector demands more housing, infrastructure, and public facilities. Joint compounds are critical for finishing drywall installations, ensuring smooth wall and ceiling surfaces. The U.S. construction sector, for instance, is projected to grow by 4.7% between 2023 and 2033, outpacing the overall industry growth.

Innovation within joint compounds continues with ultra-rapid and super-fine setting solutions emerging. Pladur Gypsum S.A. recently launched two novel compounds: the ST2 Superfina, suitable for cold, humid environments, and the ST30, offering an ultra-rapid 30-minute set time for minor repairs. These products focus on sustainability and ergonomic application.

Strategic acquisitions such as Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.'s acquisition of Fosroc International Limited highlight efforts to penetrate high-growth markets, like India and the Middle East, bolstering their leadership in sustainable construction.

Leading companies in this sector include Dow Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and USG Corporation. While North America dominated the market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The global landscape is shifting, influenced by trade relations and tariffs. These impacts see manufacturers facing higher production and import costs, especially within regions reliant on cross-border raw materials, affecting bulk and ready-mixed compound segments.

Despite these challenges, tariffs encourage local manufacturing and upstream integration, potentially improving supply security and industry growth. The joint compounds market spans major countries including the USA, China, India, and Brazil, with continued support through detailed market reports and analyses, aiding stakeholders in navigating current and future industry scenarios.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Dow Inc.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

PPG Industries Inc.

National Gypsum Company

Sika AG

USG Corporation

Etex NV

ASG Group

ParexGroup Limited

Pidilite Industries Limited

DAP Products Inc.

Knauf Gips KG

Holcim Ltd.

Zawawi Minerals LLC

Freeman Products Inc.

Wacker Chemie AG

Mapei S.p.A.

Solid Products Inc.

Mada Gypsum Company

VANS Gypsum Private Limited.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3wi2wk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment