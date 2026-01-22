Xtrends debuts a trend-first launch model with day-one creator fees and bot-resistant launches





Platform tokens demonstrate growth after the initial pump

Anti-sniper window maintains sustainable price action by preventing significant ownership of supply

Ratio Liquidity Market Cap strengthened by burning mechanism through deflationary model





Dubai, UAE, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtrends , a Solana-based on-chain “trend economy” that lets users own and launch trends as on-chain assets, today announced the public launch of its platform. Early activity established momentum with 537 trends and 27 launches at the opening. Xtrends is designed to help creators launch trends with bot-resistant mechanics and clearer distribution, without relying on pre-mines or insider allocations.

Recent launches have validated this model, delivering High Volumes across diverse trends. Notable examples such as #BTC, #NANO (Celebrity Token), and #TIMMY THE TOASTER saw large inflows immediately during launch. This activity generated significant fees for the creators while simultaneously burning a substantial portion of the token supply to support value retention.

Crypto launches are often dominated by bots and snipers, leaving creators and real communities to absorb the downside. Xtrends was built to change that dynamic by turning a trend into an on-chain asset first, then enabling a launch path that rewards creators and reduces predatory early trading behavior.

Early activity traction has translated into tangible High Early Market Cap milestones. Two of these recently launched coins reached a $1 million Market Cap in less than a few days. Crucially, they remain active and healthy, characterized by high trading volumes and a growing base of holders accumulating positions.

Unlike competitors, where tokens often collapse immediately, Xtrends assets have demonstrated Token Longevity. These tokens are growing day by day, making new All-Time Highs (ATH) several times and continuing to attract active communities and traders.

Xtrends combines trend ownership, launch rights, and bot resistance into one on-chain flow. The launch process includes an anti-sniper window to deter bot entries, followed by fees that normalize over time to support healthier distribution. This structural fairness has ensured an extremely healthy Token Distribution, effectively avoiding rug pull risks and preventing the domination of supply that plagues other platforms.

Benjamin Notini, Co-founder of Xtrends, said: “Xtrends is built to make trend launches fairer and more creator-aligned from the start. We’re seeing strong early demand, and the product is doing what it was designed to do: help real users launch and participate without bots dictating the outcome.”

Following the successful debut, Xtrends has multiple launches scheduled over the coming days as additional creators and communities bring new trends on-chain. The team will continue to track daily on-platform activity and publish sanitized product success stories that focus on platform outcomes rather than promoting individual coins.

About Xtrends:

Xtrends is a Solana-based on-chain platform that turns trends into ownable assets. Each trend begins as a Trend NFT that grants exclusive launch rights, allowing creators to launch a Trend Coin with mechanisms designed to improve distribution and reduce bot-driven disruption. Xtrends focuses on product-led growth through creator success stories and verifiable on-chain outcomes.



