Hull Coatings Research Report 2026: $10.75+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hull Coatings Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The hull coatings market has exhibited robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $7.89 billion in 2025 to $8.4 billion in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.5%. Key drivers behind this growth include the surge in global shipbuilding activities, rising demand for anti-corrosion and anti-fouling coatings, and advancements in self-polishing and foul-release technologies. Additional factors boosting the market include enhanced maintenance and repair operations for commercial fleets and stricter maritime regulations concerning hull performance and fuel efficiency.
Forecasts predict that the hull coatings market will expand to $10.76 billion by 2030, maintaining a steady CAGR of 6.4%. This growth is driven by the increasing adoption of eco-friendly, biocide-free coatings, innovations aimed at enhancing fuel efficiency, and the diversification of coatings applied to naval and defense vessels. The market is poised for significant development due to ongoing investment in R&D for coatings suitable for extreme marine environments.
Growing maritime trade remains a pivotal accelerator for market growth, spurred by international demand and technological advancements in shipping. In 2023, global maritime trade held steady at 11.6 billion tons, with anticipated growth rates averaging 2.4% annually through 2029. Hull coatings are crucial, improving fuel efficiency, reducing operational costs, and minimizing emissions through friction reduction and protection against corrosion and biofouling.
Leading industry players, like Nippon Paint Marine and PPG Industries, are at the forefront, developing self-polishing copolymer (SPC) antifouling technologies. These innovations aim to increase vessel efficiency and lessen environmental impact by preventing biofouling on hull surfaces. Notable launches, such as Nippon Paint Marine's Aquaterras, exemplify the trend toward sustainable, biocide-free antifouling solutions.
Strategic collaborations, like the partnership between PPG Industries and RightShip, are focusing on sustainable maritime practices, using advanced coatings like SIGMAGLIDE 2390 to enhance performance and efficiency while reducing environmental footprints. RightShip, known for its emphasis on ESG practices, underscores the industry's shift toward responsible business solutions.
Global industry participants include The Sherwin-Williams Company, AkzoNobel N.V., KCC Corporation, Jotun Group, Henkel AG, and Kansai Paint Co. Ltd., among others. Regional analysis identifies Asia-Pacific as the largest market in 2025, with North America poised for rapid growth in the forecast period.
The hull coatings market confronts challenges from international trade dynamics and tariffs, influencing raw material costs and supply chain efficiency. However, these challenges are also driving local manufacturing growth and supporting domestic suppliers, reducing import reliance.
Comprehensive market reports cover statistics on global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, market segments and trends, providing valuable insights for entities navigating the hull coating industry. The report includes updates on trade impacts and tariff implications, ensuring strategies align with the dynamic global trade environment.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$8.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$10.76 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Global Hull Coatings Market Trends and Strategies
Key Technologies & Future Trends
- Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy
- Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
- Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
- Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
- Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility
Major Trends
- Growing Adoption of Self-Polishing Coatings
- Advancements in Biocide-Free Marine Coating Technologies
- Rising Demand for Fuel Efficiency and Operational Cost Reduction
- Shift Toward Long-Lasting Anti-Corrosion Solutions
- Increased Use of Hull Coatings in Offshore and Naval Fleets
Companies Featured
- The Sherwin-Williams Company
- PPG Industries Inc.
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- KCC Corporation
- Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
- Jotun Group
- Henkel AG
- Teknos Ltd
- Chugoku Marine Paints Ltd.
- Carboline Company
- Tnemec Company Inc.
- Boero Bartolomeo SpA
- Kop-Coat Marine Group
- Sea Hawk Paints
- Subsea Industries NV
- Chemco International Ltd.
- Nippon Paint Marine GmbH
- Seacoat SCT LLC
- Alocit Systems Ltd
- Tianjin Jinhai Special Coatings & Decoration Co. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mggacf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment