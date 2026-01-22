Smart Construction Drone Research Report 2026: $7.2 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Construction Drone Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The smart construction drone market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to expand from $3.77 billion in 2025 to $4.3 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. This growth is driven by the increasing use of drone-based surveying, high-resolution aerial imaging, and advanced GPS integration for improved autonomous flight. The market also benefits from 3D mapping technologies and expanded digitalization efforts, fostering demand for real-time site monitoring.

The market is expected to maintain its upward trajectory, reaching $7.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 13.8%. Future growth will be fueled by AI-powered analytics for automated defect detection, the growing need for autonomous drones for large-scale infrastructure projects, and the integration of drones with BIM platforms. Innovations in sensor payloads will enhance data accuracy, and there will be a strong emphasis on safety through drone-based hazard identification systems. Key trends include increased aerial data adoption, enhanced site inspection services, and the demand for automated progress tracking solutions.

The rise in infrastructure projects, driven by rapid urbanization, is a significant contributor to market expansion. Drones provide critical real-time data for site surveys and safety inspections, enhancing efficiency and decision-making. The UK, for example, has planned investments totaling $201.52 billion for 2024-25, reflecting robust growth, with long-term projections of $858.1 billion to $953.25 billion over the next decade.

Leading companies are advancing technology with AI to support autonomous site monitoring and improve decision-making. SLZ Inc. introduced Build AR Robotics in June 2025, using drones and augmented reality for enhanced real-time visualization and construction workflow automation. This innovation aims to bridge the digital-physical gap, optimizing workflow and safety.

Ondas Holdings Inc. expanded its drone capabilities by acquiring Airobotics Ltd. for $15.2 million, boosting its portfolio with enhanced aerial data collection and analysis solutions.

In 2025, North America led the market, while the Asia-Pacific region is set for rapid growth. Key regions in this sector include South East Asia, Western Europe, and Africa. The market dynamics are influenced by rapid global trade changes and tariffs on components like sensors and batteries, impacting production costs and supply chains, especially in Asia-Pacific and Europe.

The smart construction drone market is defined by the sale of aerial imagery, topographic maps, and point cloud data, with values representing the manufacturer-level sales. The market is poised for continued growth, despite challenges, driven by innovations and the increasing demand for real-time data in large-scale construction projects.

