Capital Link’s 2026 Virtual Company Presentation Series Continues

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is hosting a series of online Company Presentations, during which the Senior Management teams of leading publicly listed maritime companies will present their business development, strategy, growth prospects, and overall sector outlook.

On Thursday, January 22, 2026, the series continues with presentations from EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) at 10:00 AM ET followed by TEN Ltd (NYSE: TEN) at 11:00 AM ET.

For the full list of participating companies and additional information, please visit Capital Link’s 2026 Virtual Corporate Presentation Series webpage via the link below.

https://capitallink.com/webinars/capital-link-company-presentation-series-2026/

Webinar Structure

Each session will last no more than 45 minutes and will consist of a company slide presentation followed by live Q&A between company management and webinar participants. All webinars will be archived and available on our channel for on-demand viewing following the live event.



Q&A Session

Upcoming Corporate Presentation Schedule (Eastern Time)

Webinar Date & Time (Eastern Time) Company Speakers January 22, 2026

10:00 am ET EuroDry Ltd.

(NASDAQ: EDRY) • Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO

• Anastasios Aslidis, CFO & Treasurer January 22, 2026

11:00 am ET TEN Ltd.

(NYSE: TEN) • Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder & CEO

• George Saroglou, President & COO

• Harrys Kosmatos, Co-CFO

• Dimitris Bertolis, CIO January 27, 2026

10:00 am ET Global Ship Lease, Inc.

(NYSE: GSL) • Thomas Lister, CEO January 27, 2026

11:00 am ET d'Amico International Shipping S.A.

(Borsa Italiana: DIS) (OTCQX: DMCOF) • Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CEO January 28, 2026

10:00 am ET Pyxis Tankers Inc.

(NASDAQ: PXS) • Eddie Valentis, Chairman & CEO

• Henry Williams, CFO & Treasurer January 29, 2026

10:00 am ET International Seaways, Inc.

(NYSE: INSW) • Lois K. Zabrocky, CEO

• Jeffrey Pribor, CFO

• Thomas Trovato, Head of IR January 29, 2026

11:00 am ET Diana Shipping Inc.

(NYSE: DSX) • Ioannis Zafirakis, Director & President

• Maria Dede, Co-CFO & Treasurer

• Margarita Veniou, Chief Corporate Development, Governance & Communications Officer & Secretary

• Evangelos Sfakiotakis, Chief Technical Investment Officer



