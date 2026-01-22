Direct Broadcast Satellite Service Research Report 2026: $57.1 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Broadcast Satellite Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The direct broadcast satellite (DBS) service market has witnessed robust growth, expanding from $37.16 billion in 2025 to $40.58 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.2%. Key drivers of this growth include the rapid adoption of direct-to-home television services, expansion of satellite coverage to rural areas, advancements in transponder technology, and rising demand for diverse content. Forecasts project the market reaching $57.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9%, fueled by the rise of subscription-based and on-demand content services, deployment of high-throughput satellites, and the integration of internet services with satellite broadcasting.

The growing need for internet services, particularly in remote and underserved regions, is driving market expansion. DBS services provide high-speed connectivity where traditional broadband is lacking, meeting the escalating demand for internet services driven by increased smartphone and connected device usage. For instance, a UK regulatory authority reported a 21% increase in average monthly data usage per mobile user in 2023. This upsurge in internet demand significantly propels growth in the DBS market.

Leading companies in the DBS market are innovating to enhance service quality. In 2024, SES S.A. launched the ASTRA 1P satellite to improve broadcast signals across Europe, addressing the soaring demand for HD and UHD TV channels. SES's acquisition of Intelsat S.A. in 2025 further strengthens its position, combining SES's GEO and MEO infrastructure with Intelsat's GEO fleet for expanded broadcast coverage and superior connectivity services.

Prominent companies include EchoStar Corporation, CANAL+ S.A., SES SA, Eutelsat Communications, Astro Malaysia Holdings, and more. North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Regions covered in the market report are Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Trade fluctuations and increased tariffs impact the market, notably raising costs for communication hardware and satellite components, affecting GEO-based services and regions like North America and Europe. However, tariffs also foster local equipment manufacturing, encouraging regional satellite technology development, and offering opportunities for domestic providers.

The market report provides comprehensive statistics, including global market size, competitor shares, detailed segments, market trends, and opportunities, offering critical insights into the industry's current and future scenarios. The report concludes with strategies for entities managing rapid international changes.

DBS services utilize various satellite technologies, including LEO, MEO, and GEO, offering a diverse range of content and service options, appealing to residential, commercial, educational, and governmental end-users. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, and the USA.

The direct broadcast satellite service market derives its value from a range of services, including television, radio, video on-demand, and subscription packages. Market revenues reflect the sale of these services and related goods within specified geographies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $40.58 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $57.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.9% Regions Covered Global



