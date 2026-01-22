Pacific Office Automation Reaches $500 Million in Annual Revenue, Extending 49-Year Growth Streak

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Office Automation (POA) , the largest office equipment reseller and managed services provider in the nation, announced that it surpassed $500 million in annual revenue, finishing 2025 at over $507 million, marking 49 consecutive years of growth. The announcement was made during POA’s annual kickoff meeting in Portland, Oregon, which brought together more than 1,400 employees, OEM partners, and industry analysts.

“This milestone is a testament to the incredible dedication of our team, our partners, and the culture of accountability and innovation we’ve built over decades,” said Adam Pritchett, CEO of Pacific Office Automation. “To ensure we are meeting the needs of our customers, our focus has evolved from traditional hardware to delivering comprehensive, services-led solutions that empower our customers’ digital transformation. This approach is not just about growth, it’s about driving innovation and shaping the future of the industry.”

POA’s achievement places it firmly at the top of mega-dealer territory, making it the largest independent office equipment dealer in the industry, and potentially the only one exceeding the $500 million mark.

Described as “one of the most distinctive events in the industry,” the kickoff was supported by a a number of industry sponsors, including Sharp, Konica Minolta, Canon, Ricoh, Lexmark, DLL, PEAC Solutions, ACDI, FP-Mailing, Clover, and Keypoint Intelligence, among others. The event concluded with a special performance by country-pop star Russell Dickerson, sponsored by Konica Minolta, adding an unforgettable highlight to the celebration.

Beyond the celebration, the kickoff also highlighted POA’s strategic focus, showcasing how its services-led approach and integrated solutions drive sustained growth.

Growth Driven by Services and Integrated Solutions

While POA continues to see strength in print, the company’s services and contract-based offerings now drive a significant portion of growth. This strategic shift beyond traditional hardware is positioning POA for long-term relevance, consistent with trends highlighted by IDC.

“IDC research points to a clear shift in customer expectations,” said Robert Palmer, Research VP, Imaging, Printing, and Document Solutions, IDC. “Organizations increasingly seek providers that deliver integrated hardware, software, and services to facilitate digital transformation. POA is raising the bar among independent office technology dealers through continued geographic expansion and ongoing investment in its solutions and services business.”

Expansion and Operations

Looking ahead, POA plans to expand into four new cities in 2026, alongside a company-wide implementation of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) tool to increase operational efficiency.

The company is also hiring across every facet of the organization to support this growth and ensure the continued success of its nationwide operations.

Culture and Recognition

The annual kickoff also highlighted POA’s commitment to employee recognition and accountability, with performance celebrated across the organization. The company emphasizes a culture where transparency, high standards, and recognition reinforce both engagement and performance.

Philanthropy

POA continues to give back to the community, including a $50,000 donation to GiGi’s Playhouse , the only international network of Down Syndrome Achievement Centers providing free therapeutic, educational, and career programs for individuals with Down syndrome and their families. The donation, made in partnership with Sharp, reflects POA’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility.

With continued growth, community engagement, and a focus on services-led innovation, POA is poised to help organizations across the nation modernize, connect, and thrive.

About Pacific Office Automation

Pacific Office Automation (POA), headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, is the nation’s largest independent office equipment reseller and managed services provider. With more than 1,500 employees nationwide, POA delivers integrated solutions across hardware, software, and managed IT services to help organizations modernize their workplaces, improve employee productivity, and accelerate digital transformation.