Recreatives Industries (OTC: RECX) Secures Funding to Accelerate Production and Cash Flow

BRADENTON, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recreatives Industries, Inc. (OTC: RECX) (“Recreatives” or the “Company”), the manufacturer of the legendary MAX 6x6 Amphibious All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced that it has secured funding for the purchase of advanced manufacturing equipment, including a 3kW fiber laser cutting system and a custom-built CNC press brake to RECX’s requested specifications, as part of its continued investment in company-owned capital assets and in-house production capabilities.

The equipment is being manufactured by HARSLE, a global supplier of CNC metal fabrication machinery, and is being purpose-configured to support efficient in-house production of MAX vehicle frames, structural components, accessories, and attachments.

This announcement follows the Company’s recent transition to in-house welding operations, further advancing its vertical integration strategy and strengthening control over quality, costs, and production timelines.

“This investment represents a major step forward in how we scale our product line,” said Andrew Lapp, CEO of Recreatives Industries. “By securing funding and investing directly into laser cutting, press brake forming, and in-house welding, we are building long-term manufacturing assets that support increased vehicle production; new vehicle model, accessory, and attachment offerings; and improved cash flow as volumes grow.”

The addition of this equipment is expected to:

Increase vehicle production throughput

Improve gross margins through tighter cost control

Reduce reliance on third-party fabricators

Shorten lead times and improve scheduling predictability

Enable expanded offerings of new vehicle models, accessories, attachments, and modular components





Management believes that internalizing cutting, forming, and welding operations allows the Company to better align capital expenditures with long-term asset growth while creating operational leverage across the MAX product lineup.

HARSLE is recognized globally for its focus on precision engineering, heavy-duty machine construction, advanced CNC control systems, and the ability to custom-configure equipment for specific manufacturing requirements. The Company selected HARSLE based on its proven performance in demanding production environments and its ability to support RECX’s specialized fabrication needs.

This capital investment supports Recreatives Industries’ broader strategy of modernizing its manufacturing operations while positioning the Company for expanded dealer distribution, new product launches, and long-term shareholder value creation.

About Recreatives Industries, Inc.

RECREATIVES INDUSTRIES, INC. ("RECX") is the manufacturer of MAX amphibious six-wheel-drive (6x6) all-terrain vehicles (www.maxatvs.com), originally manufactured by Recreatives Industries Inc. of Buffalo, NY, from 1970 to 2013. RECX is continuing MAX's brand legacy of 53 years by relaunching the entire MAX ATV product line from existing, proven designs, which will ensure a rapid re-entry into the global ATV and UTV. Beyond traditional MAX ATV production, RECX plans to diversify its product line by introducing new vehicles and products to market in a compressed timeframe. The company's planned diversification includes larger eight-wheeled vehicles (8x8) as well as electric vehicle (EV) drivetrains to draw on recent advancements in battery and drive motor technology, which make fitment in smaller vehicles possible. RECX management believes that electric vehicles can ultimately offer performance that exceeds that of the traditional mechanical transmissions that most all-terrain vehicles employ.

