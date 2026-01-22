Electric-Driven Fixed-Wing UAV Research Report 2026: $8.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric-Driven Fixed-Wing UAV Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric-driven fixed-wing UAV market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating an increase from $4.23 billion in 2025 to $4.88 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This expansion is driven by the rising adoption of UAVs for aerial surveying, mapping, and agricultural monitoring. Advancements in autonomous navigation and battery technology further enhance mission efficiency and flight duration. The increasing demand in the commercial drone sector, propelled by a need for efficient, contactless delivery services, is also contributing to market growth. UAVs offer benefits such as long flight endurance and lower environmental impact, making them ideal for tasks like large-area surveying and mapping.

Looking towards 2030, the market is anticipated to grow to $8.52 billion, with a CAGR of 15%. Low-emission, quiet UAVs are in demand for environmental monitoring and urban operations. As infrastructure inspection and disaster response expand, electric UAVs are increasingly integrated with rapid-charging and swappable battery systems, supporting longer mission cycles. Emerging trends include regulatory approvals for civil missions beyond-visual-line-of-sight (BVLOS) and UAV-as-a-service models. Tailored UAV platforms and payloads for specific sectors, including agriculture and inspection, are also on the rise.

Leading companies in this space are investing in technologies like electric VTOL (eVTOL) drones to enhance operational flexibility. For instance, T-DRONES introduced the VA17 drone, which combines fixed-wing flight efficiency with vertical takeoff capabilities. This drone is designed for long-endurance missions and features high wind resistance and easy assembly, catering to mapping, surveillance, and other industrial applications.

In strategic moves, Field Group AS, a Norway-based technology firm, acquired US-based PrecisionHawk, Inc. in 2023 to bolster its presence in the US market. This acquisition aims to integrate advanced European drone technologies with PrecisionHawk's expertise to enhance efficiency and innovation, particularly in the infrastructure and energy sectors.

Prominent players in the electric-driven fixed-wing UAV market include Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, and AgEagle Aerial Systems, among others. North America currently holds the largest market share, while Asia-Pacific is projected as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Global trade relations and tariffs are currently impacting this market, affecting production costs and lead times, particularly for small to medium UAVs. However, these challenges encourage regional manufacturing and supply chain development, potentially fostering long-term market resilience and innovation. The comprehensive market report offers detailed insights into market size, competitor analysis, and trends, providing a clear perspective on the current and future industry landscape.

The growth of electric-driven fixed-wing UAVs is notable across key regions such as the US, China, Germany, and the UK, among others. With applications expanding in areas like agricultural and environmental monitoring, logistics, and disaster management, the market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems plc

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Textron Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Saab AB

General Atomics Aeronautical

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

AeroVironment Inc.

Zipline International Inc.

Insitu Inc.

Quantum Systems GmbH

Baykar Technologies

Wingtra AG

Delair Tech

ALTI UAS

