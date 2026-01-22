Mattress Analysis Report 2026: $61.45 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattress Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global mattress market has shown robust growth and is projected to expand further from $43.31 billion in 2025 to $46.56 billion in 2026, boasting a CAGR of 7.5%. Key drivers have been increased consumer spending on home furnishings, the adoption of foam and hybrid mattress technologies, and the rising awareness of sleep health. The hospitality sector's demand has also contributed notably to the market's growth.

Forecasts suggest the market will further burgeon to $61.45 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2%. Factors anticipated to foster this upward trajectory include the rising demand for smart mattresses with sleep monitoring capabilities, a preference for sustainable materials, and the expanding online sales channels driven by direct-to-consumer models. There is also an increasing interest in orthopedic mattresses, supported by an aging population, while innovations in mattress design continue to evolve.

Heightened focus on sleep health is set to propel the market further. As consumers become more conscious of the importance of quality sleep in disease prevention and well-being, there is a surge in demand for mattresses offering superior support, temperature regulation, and hypoallergenic properties. Data from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine highlights that over 30 million Americans are annually affected by undiagnosed sleep apnea, underscoring the growing emphasis on sleep health.

Innovation remains central, with companies like Essentia Organic Mattress leading in eco-luxury offerings. They recently launched the Grateful Eight Organic Latex Mattress, crafted from certified organic materials, ensuring a health-conscious and comfortable sleep environment.

Significant market activities include Al Dream's acquisition of King Koil, which aims to enhance its domestic U.S. market presence and international expansion. Meanwhile, tariff fluctuations continue to impact trade dynamics, influencing production costs and market strategies, particularly in regions dependent on imports and cross-border trade.

Major players include Tempur Sealy, Sleep Number Corporation, Serta Simmons Bedding, and others, each vying for market share through innovative offerings and strategic expansions. Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, but Asia-Pacific is slated to be the fastest-growing region leading up to 2030, highlighting its burgeoning economic landscape.

The mattress market's breadth is covered extensively in reports, detailing regional statistics, market trends, and strategic recommendations. The analysis provides a comprehensive view of industry dynamics, ensuring informed decision-making in a rapidly evolving market.

Primary product types include innerspring, memory foam, latex, hybrid, and gel mattresses, distributed online and offline across residential, hospitality, and healthcare sectors. The report spans key countries like the USA, China, Germany, Japan, and more, offering detailed insights into the global market atmosphere.

