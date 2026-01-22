Composites in the Defense Research Report 2026: $20+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composites in the Defense Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The composites sector within the defense market has experienced robust growth, with projections indicating a rise from $14.87 billion in 2025 to $20.28 billion by 2030, marking a CAGR of 6.7% for the initial period and 6.3% towards the decade's end. This expansion is propelled by the increased adoption of lightweight composites in military aerospace structures, the growing reliance on composites for ballistic protection, and the enhanced demand for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

UAVs have become a cornerstone in modern defense strategy due to their cost-effective capabilities in surveillance and operational tasks. As UAV usage escalates, so does the demand for advanced composites that offer weight reduction without compromising structural integrity and durability. For instance, the UK Ministry of Defense's report from June 2025 outlines a massive increase in drone deliveries to Ukraine, signaling escalating UAV fleet requirements and, consequently, composite material needs.

Innovations in defense composites are also gaining traction, with leading firms like Integris Composites unveiling customizable ballistic protection solutions. These innovative products, introduced in November 2023, are crafted from advanced fiber-resin composites, offering tailored protection levels for military and law enforcement personnel. This adaptability is crucial, enhancing both survivability and mobility in dynamic threat landscapes.

Strategic acquisitions also shape the market landscape, as evidenced by SK Capital's acquisition of North America Composites and Parker Hannifin Corporation's Fuel Containment Division, renamed Axillon Aerospace. This acquisition underscores a commitment to engineered carbon fiber composite components within the defense and aerospace sectors.

Major entities such as Airbus SE, General Dynamics Corporation, and Northrop Grumman Corporation remain pivotal players, continually innovating within the sector. Regional dynamics show North America leading the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to become the fastest-growing region in the near future.

However, the market faces challenges with fluctuating trade relations and increasing tariffs on high-performance fibers and other composite materials. These tariffs have caused elevated production costs but have also encouraged regional developments, strengthening localized supply chains and investments.

The detailed market report offers comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional distributions, and key competitors while providing trends and growth opportunities. Countries covered include Australia, China, France, Germany, Japan, and more, with sales comprising missile casings, radar enclosures, and related services.

The composites in the defense market remains a critical focus due to its capacity for enhancing military capabilities across the globe, underlined by its extensive application in military aircraft, naval systems, and advanced defense technologies.

Market Scope

Types: Carbon Fiber, Glass Fiber, Aramid Fiber, Boron Fiber.

Resins: Thermoset, Thermoplastic, Ceramic Matrix.

Applications: Military Aircraft, Naval Systems, Land Vehicles, Body Armor.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

Global Composites in the Defense Market Trends and Strategies

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Increasing Adoption of Lightweight Composite Structures

Rising Demand for High-Impact Ballistic Composites

Growing Use of Stealth-Grade Composite Materials

Expansion of Composites in Missile Casings and UAV Airframes

Higher Preference for Corrosion-Resistant Naval Composites

Companies Featured

Airbus SE

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Safran S.A.

Thales Group

Toray Industries Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Leonardo S.p.A.

Teijin Limited

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Spirit AeroSystems

Hexcel Corporation

SGL Carbon SE

Magellan Aerospace

Gurit Holding AG

Patria Group

Plasan Sasa Ltd.

CPI Aerostructures.

