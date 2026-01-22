Ad Safety Veteran Pamela Slea Named CEO of Boltive

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boltive , a technology company specializing in behavioral enforcement for ad security and data privacy, today announced that Pamela Slea has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors, effective immediately. In her first act as CEO, Slea named Catherine Mietek as Chief Marketing Officer – a step that signals the company’s readiness to lead the next era of digital compliance.

The leadership change arrives at a pivotal moment for the industry. Digital ad security, consumer privacy are rapidly converging into a unified digital compliance environment, creating both urgent challenges and significant opportunities for organizations navigating this shift. Boltive’s approach – behavioral enforcement that monitors what actually happens in production environments rather than relying on intent or configuration – positions the company at the forefront of this transformation.

Slea’s appointment caps a successful tenure as President, during which she positioned Boltive for accelerated growth. Her 20+ years of adtech experience span pioneering companies including Google, Criteo, AppNexus, Index Exchange, and InMobi. Slea succeeds Matt Kennedy, who will transition to Executive Chairman of the Board.

“Modern environments like AI and programmatic advertising execute continuously and change after deployment. That is where risk actually emerges, and traditional governance fails in this environment,” said Slea. “Boltive focuses on outcomes and behavior. Catherine’s addition will be key to helping us communicate the value of this new category to the market.”





Mietek brings over 20 years of B2B SaaS marketing leadership in adtech and martech to the role. Her experience includes VP Product Marketing at Smartly.io and Director of Product Marketing at Index Exchange, making her ideally suited to accelerate Boltive’s go-to-market strategy.

“Pamela has driven significant momentum and strategic clarity for Boltive,” said Kennedy. “Her deep understanding of the adtech ecosystem and commitment to innovation, coupled with the addition of Catherine, makes them the ideal team to guide Boltive into its next chapter of growth. The Board is fully confident they will execute on our ambitious 2026 operating plan and long-term vision.”

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the significance of Pamela Slea's promotion at this time?

The promotion comes at a pivotal time as the market accelerates the convergence of digital ad security, consumer privacy, and cybersecurity—all central to digital compliance. Her leadership is expected to drive significant momentum, priming Boltive to capitalize on the continued expansion of this space, starting with the strategic hire of Catherine Mietek as CMO.

The promotion comes at a pivotal time as the market accelerates the convergence of digital ad security, consumer privacy, and cybersecurity—all central to digital compliance. Her leadership is expected to drive significant momentum, priming Boltive to capitalize on the continued expansion of this space, starting with the strategic hire of Catherine Mietek as CMO. What is the new leadership structure following this announcement?

Pamela Slea has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will join the Board of Directors. She succeeds Matt Kennedy, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Catherine Mietek has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Pamela Slea has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and will join the Board of Directors. She succeeds Matt Kennedy, who will transition to the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Additionally, Catherine Mietek has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). What is Boltive’s core focus under Pamela Slea’s leadership?

Boltive’s core mission is to empower businesses with control and confidence in environments they do not fully own or manually oversee. The company’s strategic focus is on providing a behavioral enforcement layer for agentic governance and ad security by simulating real user interactions, validating what actually happens in production , and enforcing rules continuously. This approach focuses on outcomes and behavior, not intent or configuration.

Boltive’s core mission is to empower businesses with control and confidence in environments they do not fully own or manually oversee. The company’s strategic focus is on providing a for by simulating real user interactions, , and enforcing rules continuously. This approach focuses on outcomes and behavior, not intent or configuration. What are the key areas of innovation for Boltive in 2026?

Boltive's focus for 2026 will be on accelerating product innovation in AI Threat Detection and Compliance Drift, while expanding the enforcement layer into new channels like CTV and mobile SDKs to ensure privacy and security behaviors across the ad tech ecosystem.

Boltive's focus for 2026 will be on accelerating product innovation in AI Threat Detection and Compliance Drift, while expanding the enforcement layer into new channels like CTV and mobile SDKs to ensure privacy and security behaviors across the ad tech ecosystem. What experience does Pamela Slea bring to the role?

Slea is a recognized executive leader in the AdTech sector with more than 20 years of experience. She has led teams at several pioneering companies, including Google, Criteo, AppNexus, Index Exchange, and InMobi.

Slea is a recognized executive leader in the AdTech sector with more than 20 years of experience. She has led teams at several pioneering companies, including Google, Criteo, AppNexus, Index Exchange, and InMobi. What will Matt Kennedy's responsibilities be as Executive Chairman of the Board?

As Executive Chairman of the Board, Matt Kennedy will continue to provide strategic guidance and support Boltive’s ambitious 2026 operating plan and long-term vision, accelerating client success in the rapidly evolving digital compliance space.

As Executive Chairman of the Board, Matt Kennedy will continue to provide strategic guidance and support Boltive’s ambitious 2026 operating plan and long-term vision, accelerating client success in the rapidly evolving digital compliance space. Where can I learn more about Boltive?

More information on Boltive's patented, AI-driven solutions for ad security and data privacy can be found at Boltive.com .





About Boltive

Boltive exists because digital systems execute programmatically and at scale, and traditional governance fails in that environment. Our patented, AI-driven solutions apply governance, security, and compliance controls by simulating real user interactions, validating downstream behavior, and enforcing rules continuously in production. We are the behavioral enforcement layer that gives customers control and confidence in environments they do not fully own or manually oversee. Learn more at Boltive.com

Contact:

Kite Hill for Boltive

Boltive@kitehillpr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98aa00e9-34f8-432a-827e-97ba64aaebf8