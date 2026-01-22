Edible Garden's New Distribution at Safeway Accelerates National Reach of Pickle Party™ and Pulp®

BELVIDERE, NJ, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leading provider of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) solutions and sustainable, locally grown organic produce, today announced that Safeway is now carrying Pickle Party™, the Company’s line of fresh, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO pickles and krauts, and Pulp®, its line of fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces. The launch expands Edible Garden’s retail footprint and provides increased consumer access to functional, flavor-forward food options through one of the nation’s most established grocery banners.

Safeway is a leading U.S. supermarket chain and a subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, operating more than 900 stores across the Western and Mid-Atlantic United States. Known for its strong fresh offering, trusted private-label programs, and commitment to quality and value, Safeway serves millions of customers each week across a broad demographic base. The addition of Pickle Party and Pulp reflects Safeway’s focus on expanding its assortment of better-for-you, differentiated products that align with evolving consumer demand for clean ingredients, bold flavor, and functional benefits.

Pickle Party is Edible Garden’s entry into the fresh condiments category and is positioned as the world’s first functional pickle line. Crafted in partnership with the Hermann Pickle Company, Pickle Party products are raw, refrigerated, fermented, Kosher, and Non-GMO, and are produced using traditional fermentation methods. The line includes a range of pickles and krauts spanning classic, spicy, and globally inspired flavor profiles, and is free from artificial preservatives, stabilizers, and added sugars, aligning with Edible Garden’s commitment to clean-label, better-for-you foods.

Pulp complements Pickle Party within Edible Garden’s growing condiment portfolio, offering fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces that expand the Company’s presence in value-added condiments and appeal to consumers seeking bold, globally inspired flavors.

“Safeway has a long-standing reputation for delivering fresh, high-quality foods while continually adapting its assortment to meet evolving consumer preferences,” said Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden. “Pickle Party and Pulp were created for today’s shopper seeking bold flavor, clean ingredients, and functional benefits in everyday foods. The Safeway launch represents a continued step in our efforts to scale our branded, value-added consumer products portfolio beyond core produce, and Safeway’s broad reach, strong fresh positioning, and commitment to better-for-you innovation make it an ideal partner as we build a more balanced, growth-oriented branded food platform.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), delivering locally grown, organic, better-for-you, sustainable produce and products through its Zero-Waste Inspired® next-generation farming model. Available in over 5,000 retail locations across the United States, Caribbean, and South America, Edible Garden is at the forefront of the CEA and sustainability technology movement, distinguished by its advanced safety-in-farming protocols, sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software, and innovative Self-Watering in-store displays. The Company operates state-of-the-art, vertically integrated greenhouses and processing facilities, including Edible Garden Heartland in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Edible Garden Prairie Hills in Webster City, Iowa; and its headquarters at Edible Garden Belvidere in New Jersey. It also partners with a network of contract growers strategically located near major U.S. markets to ensure freshness and reduce environmental impact.

Edible Garden’s proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 software—protected by U.S. Patents US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2, and US 11,830,088 B2—optimizes vertical and traditional greenhouse growing conditions while aiming to reduce food miles. Its patented Self-Watering display (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) is designed to extend plant shelf life and elevate in-store presentation. In addition to its core CEA operations, Edible Garden owns three patents in advanced aquaculture technologies: a closed-loop shrimp farming system (US 6,615,767 B1), a modular recirculating aquaculture setup with automated water treatment and feeding (US 10,163,199 B2), and a sensor-driven ammonia control method utilizing electrolytic chlorine generation (US 11,297,809 B1).

The Company has been recognized as a FoodTech 500 firm by Forward Fooding, a leading AgriFoodTech organization, and is a Giga Guru member of Walmart’s Project Gigaton sustainability initiative. Edible Garden also develops and markets a growing line of nutrition and specialty food products, including Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey®—plant and whey protein powders—and Kick. Sports Nutrition, a premium performance line for health-conscious athletes seeking cleaner, better-for-you options. The Company’s offerings further include fresh, sustainable condiments such as Pulp fermented gourmet and chili-based sauces, as well as Pickle Party, a collection of fermented fresh pickles and krauts.

Learn more at https://ediblegardenag.com.

For Pulp products, visit https://www.pulpflavors.com.

For Vitamin Whey® products, visit https://vitaminwhey.com.

For Kick. Sports Nutrition products, visit https://kicksportsnutrition.net/.

Watch the Company’s latest corporate video here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, ability to expand its distribution network and distribution relationships, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

