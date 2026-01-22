Security Control Room Research Report 2026: $17.33 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Control Room Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The security control room market is experiencing robust growth, with projections indicating an increase from $12.1 billion in 2025 to $13.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.7%, further reaching $17.33 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4%. Historically, this growth is fueled by the deployment of surveillance systems, centralized monitoring advancements, and infrastructure expansion requiring integrated operations.

Forecast trends highlight the adoption of AI-enabled analytics for accurate threat detection, rising demand for cyber-secure architectures, smart city investments, and technological advancements in power systems for uninterrupted surveillance. Hybrid operational security centers and integrated alarm response platforms are emerging as significant trends.

Growing criminal activities are a key driver for the market. Security control rooms facilitate real-time surveillance, enabling preemptive responses to potential threats. The Federal Bureau of Investigation's September 2024 report underscored the critical role of control rooms in addressing criminal activities, with significant contributions by law enforcement agencies in hate crime data collection.

Leading market players are innovating command and control software, enhancing operational efficiency by centralizing monitoring and resource management. For instance, AMAG Technology's April 2024 launch of Symmetry Control Room exemplifies advances in situational awareness and response capabilities. Similarly, Motorola Solutions acquired 3tc Software in November 2024 to optimize emergency service operations.

Prominent companies in the market include AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Broadcom Inc., BAE Systems, Palo Alto Networks Inc., and others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated as the fastest-growing region due to increasing local manufacturing and software innovation amid tariffs affecting hardware imports.

Global trade dynamics, specifically tariffs on electronic components and security hardware, have increased procurement costs but also spurred domestic innovation and investment in regional infrastructures. The regions covered in the market report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, North America, and more.

This report provides comprehensive insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitive landscape, trends, and opportunities in the security control room industry. With detailed analysis, it caters to stakeholders aiming to harness the industry's growth potential and adapt to evolving market conditions.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $13.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered Global



Markets Covered:

Components: Hardware, Software, Services.

Deployment: Cloud, On-Premise.

Applications: Surveillance, Emergency and Disaster Management, Access Control.

End-Users: Government and Defense, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Retail, Banking and Finance.

Report Details:

Covers companies like AT&T Inc., Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., and more.

Includes countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, and others.

Regions covered: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, North America, and more.

Time Series: Five-year historic data and ten-year forecasts.

Companies Featured

AT&T Inc.

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

BAE Systems

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure

Fortinet Inc.

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Tyler Technologies Inc.

Eizo Corporation

Bugcrowd Inc.

TriTech Software Systems

Imperva Inc.

eSentire Inc.

Gigamon

Deep Instinct Ltd.

Zetron Inc.

LogRhythm

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bv80dj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment