Space Solar Cells Research Report 2026: $2.43 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Solar Cells Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The space solar cells market is witnessing a rapid expansion, projected to grow from $1.38 billion in 2025 to $1.55 billion in 2026, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.3%. This growth is attributed to advancements in photovoltaic efficiency, the development of radiation-hardened solar cells, and their increasing adoption in satellite and spacecraft power systems. Integration with power management electronics and standardization of space-grade panels also contribute significantly to market expansion.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9%. Key growth drivers include the development of flexible and lightweight solar panels, the expansion of mega satellite constellations, and the rising power needs of deep-space missions. Additionally, the integration of energy storage systems and the adoption of advanced tracking technologies are fueling this growth. The forecast period will see trends such as high-efficiency photovoltaic innovations and the advancement of radiation-resistant solar technologies.

An increase in satellite launches is a significant factor propelling market growth. The demand for satellite launches is driven by the rising need for connectivity, as many regions seek reliable internet through satellite-based broadband services. Space solar cells are crucial in these missions, providing steady power under severe space conditions, thereby improving satellite performance and operational reliability. For instance, the Satellite Industry Association noted 259 launches in 2024, with global commercial launch revenues increasing by 30% to $9.3 billion.

Leading companies in the sector are investing in technologies like CubeSats for in-orbit testing, which help validate solar cell performance and boost market presence. CubeSats offer a cost-effective platform for testing solar technologies in actual space conditions, enhancing efficiency, durability, and deployment methods. Notable is the California Institute of Technology's launch of the Space Solar Power Demonstrator, which tested various photovoltaic cells and a flexible microwave power array for wireless transmission.

In noteworthy collaborations, the Korea Institute of Energy Research teamed up with Flexell Space Co., Ltd. to develop ultra-light, flexible CIGS solar cells specifically for space use. This partnership aims to enhance performance and durability, bolstering South Korea's position in the global market.

Major players in the space solar cells market include The Boeing Company, Airbus Group, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Thales Group, among others. In 2025, North America led the market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Global trade relations and tariffs continue to impact the market, leading to increased costs for materials like high-purity silicon and gallium arsenide, affecting production and deployment. However, these challenges are also prompting localized manufacturing and innovation, fostering long-term resilience in the sector.

The space solar cells market report provides comprehensive insights, including global market size, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. This report offers a detailed analysis of current and future industry scenarios, essential for succeeding in this dynamic market.

The market consists of revenues derived from services like solar cell design, testing for space environments, installation on satellites, and maintenance. It also includes sales of related goods such as solar panels and power management systems. Revenues are calculated as circulation values, representing the money generated within the market's specified geography.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.55 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



Global Space Solar Cells Market Trends and Strategies

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Electric Mobility & Transportation Electrification

High-Efficiency Photovoltaic Innovations

Radiation-Resistant Solar Technologies

Integrated Power Management Systems

Space-Grade Solar Cell Testing and Qualification

Onboard Energy Storage and Thermal Management

Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

Airbus Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Thales Group

Bharat Electronics Ltd.

Hanergy Thin Film Power Group Ltd.

Redwire Corporation

5N Plus Inc.

Aetherflux Inc.

SoliTek Cell

EnduroSat AD

MicroLink Devices Inc.

DHV Technology

Solestial Inc.

MMA Design LLC

Caelux Inc.

Space Solar (UK) Ltd.

Stion Corporation

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uf67te

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment