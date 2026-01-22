Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Research Report 2026: $56.9 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Composite Materials Aluminum Alloys Aerospace Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace market has experienced significant growth, expanding from $35.32 billion in 2025 to an expected $39.15 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 10.8%. Contributing factors include the adoption of aluminum alloy composites for structural aircraft components, commercial aircraft production increases, and the demand for corrosion-resistant alloys in challenging environments. Additionally, the expansion of spacecraft and satellite manufacturing, coupled with advancements in industrial-grade formulations, has propelled market dynamics.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $56.9 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is fueled by rising demand for lightweight materials to enhance aircraft fuel efficiency and investments in composite-aluminum hybrid structures. Factors such as new commercial and defense aircraft platform production and space exploration programs are also augmenting the need for high-performance materials. Innovation in alloy processing technologies further supports market expansion.

The surge in consumer preference for air travel is significantly impacting market growth. Increasing disposable incomes and middle-class expansion make air travel more accessible, thereby boosting the demand for advanced materials like composite aluminum alloys. China's air passenger trips, for instance, reached approximately 730 million in 2024, marking a 17.9% increase over the previous year, supporting the surge in the aerospace materials market.

Strategic partnerships in this sector are critical for meeting the evolving needs of aerospace. For example, in October 2023, Solvay teamed up with Red Hat Inc. to supply advanced composites for electric aircraft and to innovate for the advanced air mobility market. Additionally, acquisitions such as LifePort LLC's purchase of Aeromatrix Composites in July 2023 reflect efforts to enhance product portfolios and integrate expertise in advanced materials.

Key players in this expanding market include Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., Alcoa Corporation, Airbus SE, Pratt & Whitney, and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc among others. North America leads the market, anticipated to remain the fastest-growing region, with significant contributions from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

Market dynamics are influenced by global trade relations and tariffs, impacting raw material costs and supply chains. While causing procurement delays and higher costs, these challenges have spurred domestic alloy production and recycling initiatives, fostering regional manufacturing opportunities.

This market research report provides comprehensive insights, covering global market size, regional shares, competitor strategies, market trends, and opportunities. It offers an in-depth analysis of current and future scenarios essential for thriving in the composite materials aluminum alloys aerospace industry.

Key regions covered include Asia-Pacific, North and South America, Europe, and others, with particular emphasis on countries like the USA, China, Germany, and India.

Overall, the market is poised for robust growth, driven by technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and increasing consumer demand for air travel.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $39.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

Major Trends

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Growing Demand for High-Strength Aluminum Alloys for Lightweight Aircraft Structures

Increased Adoption of Advanced Composite-Aluminum Hybrid Materials

Rising Use of Corrosion-Resistant Alloy Grades for Long-Life Aerospace Components

Expansion of Aluminum Alloy Applications in Next-Generation Commercial Aircraft

Growing Requirement for High-Performance Alloys in Military Aircraft and Helicopters

Companies Featured

Toray Industries Inc.

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Teijin Limited

Renegade Materials Corp.

Materion Corp.

HEXEL Works Inc.

Solvay S.A.

Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd.

SGL Group

Alcoa Corporation

Constellium SE

Kobe Steel Ltd.

Novelis Inc.

AMG Critical Materials NV

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation

Arconic Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Thyssenkrupp Aerospace India Pvt Ltd.

United Aluminum Corporation

BAE Systems

Bombardier Inc.

GE Aviation

Honeywell Aerospace

Pratt & Whitney

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

Triumph Group Inc.

Safran S.A.

