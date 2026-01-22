David Baker Joins SEDA as Senior Equity Trading Expert with over 35 Years Across Buy-Side and Sell-Side Roles

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that David Baker joined the firm as Managing Director.

“David is a storied equities trader with a broad swathe of experience on both the buy-side and sell-side,” said Peter Selman, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts.

David Baker is a senior equity trading expert, having traded for over 35 years across multiple buy-side and sell-side roles. He has extensive experience in long/short equity strategies, portfolio trading, and U.S. as well as international equity markets.

Mr. Baker was a Portfolio Manager and Partner in the Asset Management division at Perella Weinberg Partners, where he managed diversified equity and event-driven portfolios across multiple structures, including commingled funds, UCITS, and separately managed accounts, with peak assets under management of approximately $700 million. In this role, he was also actively involved in global investor marketing, performance reporting, and presentations to institutional investors.

Most recently, David served as Portfolio Manager and Partner at Weiss Multi-Strategy, where he managed the Diversified Equities Long/Short and Equity Event strategy with approximately $600 million in capital. His investment approach combined fundamental analysis with macro, factor, technical, and sentiment inputs, and was built on a process refined over more than 17 years of consistent, positive, and non-correlated performance versus benchmarks.

Earlier in his career, David spent more than a decade at Deutsche Bank, where he held multiple senior leadership roles. He served as Portfolio Manager for long/short equity and event-driven strategies within the firm’s proprietary trading platform, managing multi-billion-dollar risk allocations. He also served as Managing Director and Global Head of Equity Trading. In this role, he oversaw Portfolio Trading, Index trading Strategies, Global Cash Trading, as well as associated operations, risk management, and trading infrastructure and technology. As a function of these roles, he has deep familiarity with best execution, futures trading, block trades, customer facilitation, market manipulation and liquidity risk.

David began his career at Morgan Stanley, where he served as Principal and Head of North America Program Trading. In this capacity, he was responsible for the pricing and execution of large-scale North American equity program trades and played an active role in the evolution of program trading and index arbitrage strategies when those businesses were in their infancy.

He is currently an Adjunct Professor of Finance at the University of Connecticut. In addition, David serves on the Westchester/Connecticut Chapter Board of the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation, as well as on its National Advancement Committee.

David holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Statistics from New York University.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.