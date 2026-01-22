House of Doge and Merger Partner Brag House Holdings Announce Launch of the 21shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG)

NEW YORK and MIAMI, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TBH), today announced the launch of the 21shares Dogecoin ETF (Ticker: TDOG) (the “Fund”), the only Dogecoin ETF provider endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation1. Launched by House of Doge partner 21shares, one of the world’s leading issuers of crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), TDOG offers investors direct exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) through a fully backed, transparent, and exchange-traded vehicle. The new ETF will begin trading on NASDAQ on 22 January 2026.

The 21shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) provides investors with secure and straightforward access to DOGE, holding the asset on a 1:1 basis in institutional-grade custody. TDOG allows investors to participate in Dogecoin’s growth without navigating digital wallets, crypto exchanges, or custody complexities – using the same brokerage accounts they already rely on.

The launch of TDOG builds on House of Doge’s existing collaboration with 21shares. In 2025, 21shares introduced the 21shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD), a leveraged ETF offering investors in the U.S. twice the daily exposure to Dogecoin, as well as the only Dogecoin ETP in Europe, the only one endorsed by the Dogecoin Foundation, reinforcing its commitment to delivering institutional-grade access to this highly-demanded digital asset. 21Shares and House of Doge serve as equal partners building new opportunities across the Dogecoin ecosystem, all supported by the Foundation.

Dogecoin’s ecosystem continues to mature, with increasing merchant adoption and one of the largest, most engaged communities in crypto. Its guiding principle – “Do Only Good Everyday” – has fueled charitable initiatives, cultural relevance, and widespread mainstream recognition.

“Dogecoin is a unique asset with a global community and expanding real-world use cases,” said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21shares. “TDOG offers investors regulated, physically backed exposure to DOGE through an ETF structure they already understand and trust.”

“TDOG is another step toward making Dogecoin accessible through established financial structures, supporting broader participation as the ecosystem matures, and we’re pleased to see our partnership with 21Shares helping advance that progress,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge.

Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO, Brag House commented, “Culture cannot become capital if it is hard to access. By removing the friction associated with digital wallets and exchanges, the Dogecoin ETF represents a meaningful step toward democratizing access to a new class of digital assets. At Brag House, we see this as clear validation that engaged communities can evolve into structured, investable assets within a regulated framework, a milestone that underscores the convergence of culture, technology, and capital markets.”

TDOG is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended ("'40 Act"), and is not subject to the same regulations and protections as '40 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. TDOG is subject to significant risk and heightened volatility. Dogecoin assets are not suitable for an investor who cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in TDOG is not a direct investment in Dogecoin.

21shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG)

Ticker ISIN Exchange Currency Fee Inception Date Issuer TDOG US90137N1063 NASDAQ USD 0.50% January 22, 2026 21Shares US LLC



The launch of TDOG highlights 21shares’ ongoing leadership in bringing regulated, transparent, and secure digital asset products to investors worldwide. Recently, 21shares joined forces with FalconX to create a full-service digital assets provider spanning brokerage, liquidity, investment management, lending, and structured products.

About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About 21shares

21shares is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product (ETP) providers and offers one of the largest suites of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21shares listed the world’s first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto ETPs that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialized research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21shares is a subsidiary of FalconX, one of the world's largest digital asset prime brokers. 21shares maintains independent operations from FalconX while strategically leveraging the resources and reach of FalconX to accelerate its mission and unlock new growth. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com .

An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of the Fund carefully before investing. The prospectus and, if available, the summary prospectus contain this and other information about the Fund. You may obtain a prospectus and, if available, a summary prospectus by downloading the prospectus from www.21Shares.com or calling (646) 370-6016. Please read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before Investing. The Fund is a recently organized investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, prospective investors have a limited track record or history on which to base their investment decision.

Important Disclosures and Risks

Crypto assets, such as DOGE, operate without central authority or banks and are not backed by any government. Crypto assets are often referred to as a “virtual asset” or “digital asset,” and operate as a decentralized, peer-to-peer financial trading platform and value storage that is used like money. A crypto asset is also not a legal tender. Investments linked to DOGE can be highly volatile compared to investments in traditional securities and the Funds may experience sudden and large losses. The markets for DOGE and DOGE-related investments may become illiquid. These markets may fluctuate widely based on a variety of factors. An investor should be prepared to lose the full principal value of their investment suddenly and without warning. A number of factors affect the price and market for DOGE such as new technology and supply and demand for DOGE.

DOGE and DOGE-related investments are relatively new investments. The performance of DOGE-related investments, and therefore the performance of the Fund, may differ significantly from the performance of DOGE.

The use of leverage increases the risk of loss and volatility, and the Fund may not be suitable for all investors. It is intended for sophisticated investors who understand the effects of daily compounding and are able to actively monitor and manage their investments. Investors could lose the entire value of their investment within a single trading day. Leverage may amplify both gains and losses.

The Fund’s goal is not to achieve its stated objective over periods longer than a single day. Compounded daily rebalancing can lead to returns that differ from twice the price performance of DOGE for the same period. The Fund will lose money if the price performance of DOGE is flat over time, and the Fund can lose money regardless of the performance of DOGE due to daily rebalancing, the volatility of the price of DOGE, compounding of each day’s return, and other factors. There is no guarantee that the Fund will meet its stated objective.

Futures investing is highly speculative and involves a high degree of risk. An investor may lose all or substantially all of an investment in the Fund. Investing in commodity interests subjects the Fund to the risks of its related industry.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the 1940 Act and may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a single position or issuer than a diversified fund.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind. The Fund is deemed a commodity pool and is therefore subject to regulation under the Commodity Exchange Act and the rules of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

An investment in the Fund involves risk, including possible loss of principal. ETFs trade like stocks, are subject to investment risk, fluctuate in market value and may trade at prices above or below the ETF's net asset value (NAV), and are not individually redeemable directly with the ETF. Brokerage commissions and ETF expenses will reduce returns. ETFs are subject to specific risks, depending on the nature of the underlying strategy of the Fund. These risks could include Clearing Broker Risk, Collateral Securities Risk, Cybersecurity Risk, Early Close/Trading Halt Risk, Intra-Day Investment Risk, Market Risk, Reverse Repurchase Agreements Risk, Valuation Risk, Whipsaw Markets Risk, and XRP-Related Investments Tax Risk. For a complete description of the Fund’s principal investment risks, please refer to the prospectus.

Shares of the Fund are not FDIC insured, may lose value, and have no bank guarantee.

Shares are not individually redeemable directly with the Fund. Brokerage commissions and Fund expenses will reduce returns.