AI-Driven Drones Enter the Quantum Era, Unlocking a New High-Growth Defense and Commercial Market

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Quantum computing and artificial intelligence are rapidly reshaping the future of drone and UAV operations, unlocking capabilities that were previously out of reach with conventional computing systems. AI is already driving smarter autonomy, real-time decision-making, and advanced swarm coordination, while quantum computing promises a step-change in optimization, secure communications, and complex mission planning at unprecedented speeds. For investors, this convergence represents more than just technological progress—it signals the emergence of a high-growth frontier where defense, security, logistics, and industrial applications intersect, creating long-term revenue opportunities for companies positioned at the crossroads of AI, quantum technology, and autonomous aerial systems. Active Companies in the drone and quantum computing industries this week include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).

A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the quantum computing market is projected to reach USD 20.20 billion by 2030 from USD 3.52 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 41.8% during the forecast period. The growth pattern of the quantum computing market is marked by rapid advancements in hardware, increasing cloud-based accessibility, and rising investments from both private and public sectors. Quantum computing is emerging as a transformative technology for the drone operations market, enabling disruptive improvements in speed, precision, and autonomy that are poised to significantly boost market revenues. The integration of quantum algorithms with AI-powered drones enhances real-time data analysis, optimizes complex, and boosts operational efficiency in agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure, directly contributing to higher commercial revenue opportunities.

MarketsAndMarkets added: “The market for quantum-enhanced drone operations is rapidly accelerating, driven by the need for advanced optimization in logistics, defense surveillance, and AI-powered flight control. The broader quantum computing market is expected to grow from $3.52 billion in 2025 to over $20 billion by 2030, with specialized applications in aerospace and defense, such as drone operations, representing a significant growth driver.”

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Progresses its Proprietary Quantum Computing Hardware Platform for Defense, Homeland Security and Government Applications - ZenaTech, Inc. ($ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Drone as a Service (DaaS), enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, provides a progress update on its initiative to build a proprietary quantum computer hardware platform to enable powerful and secure AI autonomy solutions for US Defense, Homeland Security and Government Applications. The company has identified core technology requirements and vendors and is currently engaged in procuring key components for the assembly of its first quantum computer prototype model. The company currently expects to have the five qubit quantum prototype complete and be operational later in 2026. The hardware is expected to be a scalable computing platform designed to process and analyze large, complex datasets including those generated by the company’s ZenaDrone drones and drone swarms, providing real-time actionable insights and decision-support for military and government applications.

“Creating our own quantum computer prototype is an important foundational step in having a vertically integrated platform designed to handle the massive volumes of data generated by our drone systems and to support mission-critical intelligence capabilities that modern defense forces demand,” said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., ZenaTech CEO. “We are building a technology platform to strengthen autonomous operations in contested environments, enhancing security and resilience, as well as to position ZenaTech for larger, long-term defense opportunities that align with global defense priorities.”

The quantum computing prototype platform is also intended to support advanced artificial intelligence (AI) applications across the company’s R&D portfolio. These include the Eagle Eye project focused on advanced AI defense applications operating through Zena AI, the company’s advanced AI hub located in Baton Rouge; Clear Skies, its project for advanced weather forecasting and wildfire management; and Sky Traffic, a project focused on advanced traffic management.

AI Autonomous Drones play a vital role in defense ISR (Inspection, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) missions, providing rapid and safe situational awareness. Applications include persistent surveillance of borders, bases, and coastlines; reconnaissance of hazardous or hard-to-reach areas using single drones or coordinated swarms; automated detection and tracking of threats such as vehicles, vessels, or troop movements; enabling commanders to swiftly identify and prioritize targets; and post-mission analysis to assess changes. Leveraging quantum computing, the company is working towards enhancing the ability to process and analyze complex, large-scale datasets in real time, improving threat detection, operational insight, and decision-support in dynamic defense environments.

Quantum computing is an emerging field of cutting-edge computer science, harnessing the unique qualities of quantum mechanics to solve problems beyond the capabilities of even the most powerful classical computers. Quantum enables the processing of massively complex mathematical problems and real-time data sets such as data collected from drone swarm sensors, at orders of magnitude faster speeds. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

The Convergence of Quantum Computing and AI Is Powering the Next Wave of Intelligent Drone and UAV Systems for Companies that include:

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, and a subsidiary of WISeKey International Holding AG, WISeKey International Holding Ltd recently announced the signing of a Non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Gujarat and Kaynes SemiCon Private Limited (“Kaynes SemiCon”), a subsidiary of Kaynes Technology India Limited, to collaborate on the establishment of India’s first Secure Semiconductor Design, Test, and Personalization Center dedicated to post-quantum cryptography technologies.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Shri Harsh Rameshbhai Sanghavi, Honorable Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat, underscoring the Government of Gujarat’s strong commitment to positioning the state as a global hub for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and next-generation secure technologies.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world’s leading quantum platform company, recently announced that national security leader and technology advocate Katie Arrington will join its executive team as Chief Information Officer (CIO), reporting to IonQ Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer Inder Singh, beginning January 19, 2026.

IonQ also announced that Leslie Kershaw, currently with IonQ Capella, will advance into a newly expanded role as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), reporting to Arrington.

"Quantum computing is one of the most consequential technologies shaping the future of national defense, economic competitiveness, and global security," said IonQ Chairman and CEO, Niccolo de Masi. "Katie has spent her entire career as a passionate advocate to ensure the United States maintains its technological edge—from strengthening the industrial base to protecting critical systems and capabilities across the Department of War. Her passion for defending the nation and advancing the kind of breakthrough innovation that quantum computing represents will help accelerate IonQ’s growth and impact."

Rigetti Computing India P L, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) recently announced that it has received an $8.4 million purchase order to deliver a 108-qubit quantum computer to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), India’s premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The system will be installed on-premises at C-DAC’s Bengaluru center and is scheduled to be deployed in the second half of 2026.

The system includes Rigetti’s proprietary chiplet-based architecture, which is the foundation of Rigetti’s path to scaling to extremely high qubit count systems required for error correction and fault-tolerant quantum computing.

“We are honored that C-DAC has recognized the value of Rigetti’s quantum computing technology and expertise by selecting our system for the first quantum computer to be installed and integrated into their supercomputing data center and systems. Our open and modular architecture enables the hands-on R&D and innovation C-DAC requires to bring hybrid classical-quantum supercomputing to their community of scientific and industrial partners,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. “This highlights the growing demand for on-premises quantum computers as national governments prioritize quantum computing, and Rigetti’s leadership in delivering state-of-the-art quantum computing systems for the world’s leading researchers,” says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) recently announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Quantum Circuits Inc. ("Quantum Circuits"), a leading developer of error-corrected superconducting gate-model quantum computing systems. D-Wave expects the acquisition to significantly accelerate the time to a scaled, error-corrected gate-model quantum computer alongside and complementary to its commercial annealing quantum computing systems.

The acquisition of Quantum Circuits solidifies D-Wave’s position as the world’s first and only dual-platform quantum computing company, building annealing and gate-model quantum computing systems to address the full range of customers’ complex computational problems. D-Wave’s Advantage2TM annealing quantum systems are commercial today, with customer applications deployed in production. They have also been used to demonstrate quantum supremacy by outperforming classical computing on an important, real-world materials simulation problem.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU’S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of ZenaTech, Inc. For current services performed MNU expects to be compensated forty six hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by ZenaTech, Inc. by the Company. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.





Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@marketnewsupdates.com - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE: MarketNewsUpdates.com