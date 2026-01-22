First-Person Shooter Analysis Report 2026: $42.87 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "First-Person Shooter Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The first-person shooter (FPS) market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by several pivotal factors. The market, valued at $27.53 billion in 2025, is projected to escalate to $30.15 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. Contributing to this uptrend is the increasing popularity of premium FPS titles, advancements in 3D graphics, and well-established physics engines. Additionally, the rise of free-to-play models and competitive esports significantly boosts demand, with sci-fi themed franchises adding to market diversity. The adoption of military simulation games further enhances realism and game mechanics.

Looking at the future, projections indicate the FPS market will surge to $42.87 billion by 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 9.2%. This prospective growth is fueled by the proliferation of subscription-based platforms, AI-driven gameplay enhancements, cross-platform gaming ecosystems, and emerging VR and AR technologies. Cloud gaming infrastructure development is also a key factor, eliminating hardware constraints and improving accessibility.

The esports sector plays a pivotal role in this market expansion. Esports' popularity has surged, largely due to streaming platforms that enable real-time fan engagement and community building around popular games. FPS games enhance esports by offering fast-paced, skill-intensive competition and backing professional leagues and global tournaments. For instance, in April 2025, Esports Insider noted that interest among 18-29-year-olds climbed to 31% in 2024 from 27% in 2021, underscoring esports' impact on the FPS domain.

Leading companies within the FPS market are embracing technological innovations like interactive design contests to further engage players. An illustrative example is NetEase Inc.'s launch of FragPunk in March 2025, a free-to-play 5v5 hero shooter. This game introduced innovative shard card systems and was available across various platforms, aiming to expand its reach and attract a diverse player base.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market landscape, highlighted by Take-Two Interactive's $460 million acquisition of Gearbox Entertainment in March 2024. This move strengthens Take-Two's FPS presence, gaining access to prominent franchises like Borderlands, which is expected to drive future content creation and revenue enhancement.

Prominent companies like Tencent Holdings, Valve Corporation, and Electronic Arts, among others, continue to dominate the industry. Geographically, North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Nonetheless, this growth faces challenges due to shifting trade relations and tariffs, impacting costs and supply chains, especially in regions reliant on imported electronics.

The FPS market research report offers a comprehensive analysis, presenting current and future industry scenarios, statistics, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities. The report covers varied aspects, from premium to free-to-play games, accommodating professional and casual gamers alike. Countries analyzed include major markets such as the USA, China, Germany, Japan, and others, providing a holistic view of the global FPS landscape and its future trajectory.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $30.15 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.2% Regions Covered Global



Global First-Person Shooter Market Trends and Strategies

Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Fintech, Blockchain, Regtech & Digital Finance

Expansion of Competitive Esports-Focused Fps Titles

Shift Toward Live-Service and Seasonal Content Models in Fps

Increasing Penetration of Mobile Fps in Emerging Markets

Growing Demand for Realistic Military and Tactical Fps Simulations

Rising Influence of Community-Created Maps, Mods, and Skins in Fps

Companies Featured

Tencent Holdings Limited

Valve Corporation

Electronic Arts Inc.

Ubisoft Entertainment S.A.

Epic Games Inc.

Capcom Co. Ltd.

Crytek GmbH

Techland S.A.

Bohemia Interactive a.s.

Deep Silver Limited

Crowbar Collective Inc.

Void Interactive Limited

Blackpowder Games LLC

Bulkhead Interactive Ltd.

Battlestate Games Limited

New Blood Interactive LLC

Whacky Mole Studio AB

VRESKI AB

Coffee Stain Publishing AB

Trepang Studios Inc.

Hammer95 Studios.

