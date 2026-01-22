Spaceport Operations Research Report 2026: $6.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spaceport Operations Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The spaceport operations market is experiencing rapid growth, projected to expand from $3.83 billion in 2025 to $4.28 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 11.7%. This growth is fueled by the establishment of early spaceports, advancements in launch systems, and significant funding from governmental and private sectors. Technological improvements, such as telemetry and tracking integration, continue to drive efficiencies in launch oversight.

By 2030, the market is expected to reach $6.58 billion, growing at a CAGR of 11.4%. Expansion of commercial spaceport networks globally and a rising demand for rapid, reusable launches are key growth drivers. Innovations like automated fueling systems and advanced mission software are becoming essential, alongside strategic collaborations between aerospace companies and spaceport operators.

The need for satellite-based services significantly boosts the spaceport operations market. As global connectivity and data access demands rise, satellite services provide critical launch support through communication, navigation, and weather monitoring. Satellite IoT connections are predicted to grow sharply, reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.

Leading companies are leveraging advanced sounding rockets to enhance launch operations. These efforts aim to improve launch efficiency and reduce costs by promoting offshore and modular platforms. In May 2023, the Spaceport Company and Evolution Space successfully launched sounding rockets from a mobile platform in the Gulf of Mexico, marking a milestone in offshore space launches and alleviating congestion at traditional spaceports.

Vaya Space Inc. and the Spaceport Company are advancing sea-based satellite launches, providing flexible and environmentally conscious solutions. This initiative supports sustainable expansion in orbital access while addressing overcrowding at land-based facilities.

Prominent players in the spaceport operations market include Lockheed Martin, CASC, Northrop Grumman, L3Harris Technologies, SpaceX, ISRO, Blue Origin, and more. These companies are pivotal in shaping the market landscape through innovation and strategic expansion.

North America was the largest market region in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to grow the fastest. The effects of global trade tensions and tariffs are also significant, posing challenges and creating opportunities, especially in fostering local manufacturing and innovation.

The comprehensive spaceport operations market research report provides vital statistics, trends, and insights necessary for stakeholders. Covering multiple regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others, it offers a thorough analysis of current and future market scenarios, empowering entities to navigate the fast-evolving space industry landscape.

