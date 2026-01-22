Space Station Resupply Research Report 2026: $5.8 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Station Resupply Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The space station resupply market has experienced robust growth and is projected to expand from $3.69 billion in 2025 to $4.05 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth stems from early government-led cargo missions, development of pressurized cargo modules, and initial adoption of onboard scientific instruments. From 2026 to 2030, the market is expected to reach $5.8 billion at a CAGR of 9.4%, driven by the expansion of commercial services, advanced modular systems, and the increasing deployment of research payloads.

Key trends shaping the market include reusable spacecraft components, enhanced payload customization, and a heightened focus on sustainability practices. The growth in space exploration is a critical catalyst for the sector's expansion, with technological advancements making missions more efficient and cost-effective. For example, global space launches were estimated at 197 in 2023, up from 186 in 2022, highlighting a growing demand for resupply services.

Leading companies like Sierra Space Corporation are advancing technological innovations, such as uncrewed lifting-body spaceplanes, which enhance cargo transport efficiency and enable runway landings. Sierra's Dream Chaser, scheduled for its first ISS cargo mission, exemplifies this innovation. Similarly, SpaceX's partnership with NASA under the Commercial Resupply Services contract underscores the importance of these collaborations in delivering essential supplies and scientific experiments to the ISS.

Major players shaping this market landscape include The Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Airbus Defence and Space GmbH, among others. Regional market dynamics are also noteworthy, with North America dominating in 2025 and Asia-Pacific poised for rapid growth in the forecast period.

Despite the positive outlook, global trade relations and tariffs pose challenges, affecting component costs and supply chain logistics. These pressures are particularly noticeable in high-manufacturing regions like North America and Europe. However, such challenges foster innovation, encouraging local production and advancements in cost-efficient technologies.

The space station resupply market is a comprehensive ecosystem involving services and sales of goods like pressurized cargo modules and scientific instruments. It involves major players from government, commercial, and defense sectors, contributing to the vibrant growth and resilience of the space exploration industry.

With countries like the USA, China, and India leading in space ventures, the ongoing research and development in this sector will continue to drive the market forward, supporting vital human presence and scientific exploration in space.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Markets Covered:

Vehicle Type: Cargo Spacecraft, Reusable Rockets, Space Tugs

Payload Type: Scientific Equipment, Food and Water, Spare Parts, Crew Supplies, Other Payload Types

End-User: Government, Commercial, Defense

Subsegments:

Cargo Spacecraft: Automated and Pressurized Cargo Vehicles, Reentry-Capable Cargo Spacecraft

Reusable Rockets: First Stage Reusable, Fully Reusable, and Partially Reusable Rockets

Space Tugs: Orbital Transfer Vehicles, Debris Removal Tugs

Companies Featured

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

Northrop Grumman Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

Blue Origin LLC

Maxar Technologies Inc.

Sierra Space Corporation

European Space Agency (ESA)

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA)

Rocket Lab USA Inc.

Firefly Aerospace Inc.

Redwire Corporation

Axiom Space Inc.

State Corporation for Space Activities "Roscosmos"

The Exploration Company S.A.S.

NanoRacks LLC

Orbital Sciences Corporation

SpaceChain Foundation Ltd.

