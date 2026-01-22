5G Satellite Communication Research Report 2026: $20.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G Satellite Communication Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The 5G satellite communication market is witnessing remarkable growth, projected to expand from $6.8 billion in 2025 to $8.5 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25%. This upward trajectory is largely due to increased demand for high-speed connectivity in remote locations, advancements in satellite and 5G integration, and strategic collaborations between satellite operators and telecom providers for defense and enterprise applications. By 2030, the market is anticipated to reach $20.59 billion with a CAGR of 24.8%, fueled by expanding low-earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, a surge in low-latency and high-capacity data service demand, and broader adoption in maritime, aviation, and remote industrial sectors.

A significant driver of this growth is the escalating mobile data consumption, propelled by an increasing appetite for video streaming and high-definition content. Supporting this trend, 5G satellite communication ensures robust data transmission in areas beyond the reach of traditional cellular networks. The global rise in mobile data usage, exemplified by GSMA findings, highlights a jump from 10.2 GB per monthly user in 2022 to 12.8 GB in 2023.

Key industry players are focusing on technological innovations, such as merging terrestrial and satellite networks. This integration, offering global connectivity with reduced latency, supports seamless communication across urban and remote areas. For instance, in January 2024, Skylo Technologies launched its pioneering Direct-to-Device service providing direct satellite connectivity to consumer devices, eliminating the need for extra hardware.

On the corporate front, SES S.A. expanded its reach by acquiring Intelsat S.A. for $3.1 billion in April 2024. This acquisition aims to fortify SES's position as a leader in multi-orbit connectivity, enhancing global coverage and operational resilience.

Leading companies such as Amazon.com Inc., The Boeing Company, and Qualcomm Incorporated are at the forefront of this market. North America dominated the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region. The market faces challenges from global trade dynamics and tariffs, potentially causing supply chain disruptions but also driving regional production and innovations.

The comprehensive 5G satellite communication market report provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current and future scenarios, covering global market size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. By leveraging insights from this report, stakeholders can navigate the dynamic market landscape, capitalizing on emerging opportunities and technological advancements.

The market's core components, including hardware, software, and services, power a wide array of industry applications spanning telecommunications, defense, and media. Offering solutions that include hybrid multiplay and communication-on-the-move, the market operates across various frequency bands such as S-band and Ka band. Countries covered in the report range from the USA and China to Germany and Brazil.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $20.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.8% Regions Covered Global



Global 5G Satellite Communication Market Trends and Strategies

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Expansion of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) Satellite Networks

Integration of Satellite and Terrestrial 5G Networks

Growth in Hybrid Multiplay Satellite Solutions

Increasing Demand for Secure and Encrypted Communication

Adoption of Advanced Network Management and Analytics Software

