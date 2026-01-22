Diving Equipment Analysis Report 2026: $7.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diving Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The diving equipment market is witnessing robust growth, driven by increasing interest in recreational diving and expanding professional and commercial activities. The market size grew from $5.04 billion in 2025 to $5.49 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 9%. This surge was spurred by rising demand for essential accessories and safety tools, advancements in underwater lighting, and increased sales of gear such as masks, snorkels, and fins.

The future outlook is equally promising, with expectations to reach $7.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Contributing factors include a boost in adventure and marine tourism, ergonomic and durable equipment innovations, and enhanced underwater lighting and communication tools. There's an increasing focus on safety, evident in the growing development of protective gear and increased demand for lightweight accessories.

Water sports' growing popularity is a pivotal driver of this market's expansion. High-profile events like the World Aquatics Championships underline the global enthusiasm for aquatic sports, which in turn fuels demand for diving equipment. Items like rashguards, wetsuits, and other diving essentials enhance the safety and comfort of participants, bolstering market growth.

Industry leaders like Dive Rite are pushing innovation boundaries, as demonstrated by their introduction of OD green scuba products, including fins for improved underwater propulsion. Meanwhile, strategic acquisitions are reshaping market dynamics, such as Barings' acquisition of Aqualung Group to amplify its capabilities and market reach with cutting-edge technologies.

Dominating the market are companies such as IST Sports Corp., Johnson Outdoors Inc., Mares Italia S.p.A., and Suunto Oy, among others. North America currently leads the regional market, and it is poised to continue as the fastest growing region. Asia-Pacific and Europe, despite facing tariff-induced cost pressures, represent significant growth opportunities via the localization of production and innovation in cost-efficient technologies.

The rich analysis provided in the latest diving equipment market research report is unparalleled, offering insights into market size, regional shares, competitors, and trends. The detailed report covers various types of diving equipment and their market penetration, from rebreathers and decompression chambers to exposure suits and versatile accessories.

This comprehensive perspective extends into diverse end-user applications, spanning oil and gas, naval sectors, and beyond, with distribution channels encompassing specialty stores and online platforms. The report reflects on how trade dynamics and tariffs impact the market, detailing strategic responses to the shifting international landscape.

Overall, the diving equipment market is positioned for dynamic growth, underpinned by a commitment to innovation and safety, as well as an expanding global enthusiasm for underwater exploration and water sports.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $5.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global



