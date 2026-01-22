Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Ardent Health, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ardent Health, Inc., (“Ardent” or the "Company") (NYSE: ARDT) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between July 18, 2024 and November 12, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ardent investors have until March 9, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/ardent-health-inc.

On November 12, 2025, Ardent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In connection with that release, the Company disclosed that it recorded a $43 million reduction in revenue due to a change in accounting estimates regarding the collectability of accounts receivable. Ardent also revealed a $54 million increase to its professional liability reserves related to claims arising in New Mexico. Following these disclosures, the trading price of the Company’s common stock declined significantly during pre-market trading on November 13, 2025.

