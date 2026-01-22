Racing Drones Analysis Report 2026: $3.83 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Racing Drones Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The racing drones market is experiencing significant growth, with its size projected to expand from $1.72 billion in 2025 to $2.02 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4%. This surge is largely attributed to the increasing popularity of FPV drone racing leagues, which has driven the demand for high-performance racing drones. The rise in sales of lightweight frames and powerful motors enhances competitive maneuverability, coupled with the expanding demand for LiPo batteries to support high-speed performance. An increased focus on repair and maintenance services, along with early adoption of drone customization and tuning services, has further fueled industry growth.

Looking ahead to 2030, the racing drones market is expected to reach $3.83 billion, at a CAGR of 17.3%. This progression is spurred by the commercialization of professional drone racing events, boosting the appeal for advanced drones. The drive towards next-generation transmission systems promises lower latency FPV control, and modular drone frames allow for frequent component upgrades. Advancements in battery technologies are enhancing drone speed and endurance, contributing to notable market trends such as rising demand for lightweight and robust frames and the expansion of repair and tuning services.

The burgeoning popularity of esports is anticipated to further propel growth in the racing drones market. Esports attract a global audience, thanks to greater accessibility and the rise of streaming platforms. Racing drones augment this sector by blending physical skill with digital precision in high-speed competitions. For instance, in 2024, the Greater London Authority allocated funds to commission a report on esports, signifying the growing investment in this field.

Leading companies are investing in advanced FPV transmission technologies to improve pilot control. For example, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd. announced the O4 Air Unit Series in January 2025, featuring cutting-edge technology for ultra-low latency FPV flight experiences. This expansion highlights the industry's focus on enhancing real-time control and image clarity.

In April 2024, Infinite Reality, Inc. acquired Drone Racing League for $250 million, aiming to enhance fan engagement through immersive technology. This acquisition exemplifies how companies are leveraging sophisticated ecosystems to transform viewership experience in sports and entertainment.

Key market players include Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co. Ltd., 3D Robotics Inc., Autel Robotics Co. Ltd., Parrot Drones SAS, and several others. North America was the largest market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through the forecast period.

The market is navigating challenges due to evolving international policies, such as tariffs on drone components, impacting production costs and supply chains. Nonetheless, these changes are catalyzing domestic innovation, fostering long-term competitive advantages.

The racing drones market research report provides an in-depth analysis of industry trends, opportunities, and forecasts. It covers essential market dynamics and offers strategic insights for stakeholders navigating the dynamic landscape. As racing drones continue to evolve, the market is set for substantial growth driven by technological advancements and the increasing appeal of drone racing events.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.83 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.3% Regions Covered Global



Global Racing Drones Market Trends and Strategies

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Rising Demand for Lightweight and Durable Drone Frames

Increased Adoption of Fpv Racing Events and Global Competitions

Growing Market for Custom-Built and Upgraded Drone Components

Expansion of Drone Repair, Maintenance, and Tuning Services

Increasing Use of High-Performance Lipo Batteries for Enhanced Speed

Report Scope:

Types: Ready-To-Fly, Bind-and-Fly, Almost Ready-To-Fly Racing Drones.

Technologies: FPV, GPS-Enabled, Autonomous, Hybrid, Electric.

Components: Airframe, Motors, Cameras, Propellers, Battery, Flight Controller.

Applications: Sport Racing, Freestyle Racing, Cinematography, Surveillance.

End-Users: Government, Environmental Consultancies, Real Estate, Private Companies, NGOs.

Companies Featured

Da-Jiang Innovations Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

3D Robotics Inc.

Autel Robotics Co. Ltd.

Guangzhou Walkera Technology Co. Ltd.

Parrot Drones SAS

MJX R/C Technic Co. Ltd.

ImmersionRC Limited

Orqa d.o.o.

Shenzhen iFlight Innovation Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Hubsan Technology Company Limited

Skytech Drone Systems Inc.

Lumenier LLC

Swagtron Inc.

EMAX Model Co. Ltd.

BETAFPV Technology Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Eachine Technology Co. Ltd.

Pyrodrone LLC

Uvify Inc.

Shenzhen GEPRC Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

Airjugar Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lfabqp

