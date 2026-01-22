TCT Asia 2026 Opens Registration: Welcoming the Global Additive Manufacturing Community to Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCT Asia, the leading additive manufacturing (AM) event in the Asia-Pacific region, has officially opened visitor registration for its 2026 edition. Returning to the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai from March 17–19, 2026, this year's event will span a record-breaking 55,000+ m² across Halls 7.1 and 8.1, offering international buyers a structured gateway to the complete AM ecosystem.





Strategic Layout Navigating the Supply Chain

To facilitate efficient sourcing, TCT Asia 2026 features a distinct dual-hall layout designed to match buyer needs:

Hall 7.1 – The Metal AM Ecosystem: Dedicated to the entire industrial metal value chain. This hall hosts cutting-edge solutions for aerospace, automotive, and energy sectors, featuring metal 3D printers, materials, and post-processing equipment.

Hall 8.1 – The Full Industry Chain: A comprehensive showcase of non-metal technologies, including polymer systems, multi-material solutions, and creative applications. This hall serves as the hub for design, medical, and consumer electronics sourcing.

Exhibitor Highlights: Global Titans & Local Innovators

The 2026 exhibitor lineup brings together over 550 brands, blending established international giants with the agile power of China's intelligent manufacturing.

In Hall 7.1 (Metal): Attendees will see the latest industrial advancements from global leaders like Siemens, IPG, and Materialise, alongside Chinese powerhouses such as BLT (Bright Laser Technologies) ,Farsoon Technologies, Eplus 3D, HBD, UnionTech, Kings 3D, Enigma….

In Hall 8.1 (Polymers & Innovation): The floor will feature major players including Stratasys, HP, and Formlabs, as well as material innovators like Polymaker, eSUN, kexcelled, Arkema… and desktop market leaders like Bambu Lab, Creality, Snapmaker, Elegoo, Raise3D…

"China is not just a market; it is a critical node in the global manufacturing ecosystem," said Duncan Wood, CEO of TCT Group. "TCT Asia 2026 is where the global community comes to see the speed of innovation first-hand. Whether you are sourcing industrial-grade metal systems or the latest flexible materials, Shanghai provides the most dynamic environment to find competitive solutions."

Concurrent Events

TCT Asia 2026 introduces a revamped conference format to cater to diverse professional needs, featuring free-to-attend sessions alongside specialized paid courses:

TCT Asia Summit (Main Stage): Expert-led sessions covering application cases in automotive, aerospace, and healthcare.

Expert-led sessions covering application cases in automotive, aerospace, and healthcare. NEW! The Insight Stage: A newly launched, open-forum area designed for agile industry discussions, trend spotting, and lightweight knowledge sharing.

A newly launched, open-forum area designed for agile industry discussions, trend spotting, and lightweight knowledge sharing. Professional Certification: A strategic collaboration with ASTM International offers a certified course on AM standards (March 16, pre-show), ensuring quality and compliance for global supply chains. (Note: Paid ticket required).







Registration & Deadlines

Visitor pre-registration is open now and free for industry professionals. International visitors are strongly encouraged to register early to secure their badges and facilitate travel planning.

Pre-register for Free Admission: https://reg.tctasia.cn/en/user/register

https://reg.tctasia.cn/en/user/register View the 2026 Exhibitor List: https://online.tctasia.cn/en/showroom-2026/institutions

About TCT Asia

Established in 2015, TCT Asia has grown to become the flagship and largest additive manufacturing event in the Asia-Pacific region. Over the past 12 years, it has served as the vital bridge connecting the Chinese market with the global AM community. As part of the TCT Group—a global authority in 3D printing and engineering technology for over 30 years—TCT Asia combines international standards with deep local market insights, driving business transactions and innovation across the supply chain.

