Long Lines Broadband Appoints Joe Junck to President and General Manager; Paul Bergmann Retires After Nearly 40 Years of Service

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Lines Broadband today announced it is promoting Joe Junck to lead the company following the retirement of President and General Manager Paul Bergmann after nearly 40 years of service with the company. Junck and Bergmann have begun the transitional leadership process in advance of Bergmann's retirement at the end of March 2026.

After 23 years of service with Long Lines Broadband, most recently as Director of Field Operations, Junck has been appointed President and General Manager. He will carry on Bergmann’s legacy, building on the strong foundation and commitment to customer service and innovation. He will lead company operations, including current and future Flight Fiber infrastructure investments, that bring local customers cutting edge connectivity solutions within the expanding service areas of the tri-state region.

“Paul has dedicated nearly 40 years to the company in various progressive leadership roles, and has been an invaluable part of our business," said Diego Anderson, President, Schurz Broadband Group. “We are incredibly grateful for his dedication and lasting contributions, and we wish him nothing but the best in his next chapter of retirement. We are also delighted to see Joe step into this role. His vast experience and entrepreneurial growth mindset are ideal for continuing the tradition of great success at Long Lines.”

“After four decades with this company, I feel truly blessed by the people and experiences along the way,” said Bergmann. “Working in this small, close-knit organization allowed me to build successful relationships that became friendships and, in many ways, felt like family. Long Lines is very fortunate to have Schurz Communications as its parent company, as the team genuinely cares about its people. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished together and thrilled to pass the leadership to Joe.”

Junck brings over 25 years of progressive telecommunications and broadband infrastructure connectivity experience into this role. His vast career spans across installation, customer service, network operations, maintenance and successfully leading construction of major Fiber expansion initiatives within the company. Earlier, Joe and his wife operated their own business for nearly six years and grew it into a successful operation, gaining experience in sales management, financial discipline, and customer experience.

“I’m honored to step into this role and build on the strong foundation that Paul built,” said Junck. “We will continue advancing Flight Fiber product solutions for our customers by delivering the most reliable network and footprint possible, while always putting customer care first. Our growth reflects the strength of our team and our commitment to follow through, and I’m proud of the way we serve our customers and communities. With new services launching in 2026, I’m excited about what’s ahead.”

Junck is based in Long Lines Broadband’s headquarters office in Sergeant Bluff, IA.

About Long Lines Broadband:

Founded in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa in 1941, Long Lines is a pioneer in the telecommunications industry. Serving 27 communities throughout the tri-state area (portions of Iowa, South Dakota, and Nebraska), Long Lines delivers innovative residential and business class fiber, broadband, video, and voice services. With the highest standards of customer and technical service, Long Lines became part of the Schurz Communications family of broadband properties in 2015. Other Schurz Broadband Group properties include Antietam Broadband, Burlington Telecom, Hiawatha Broadband Corporation, NKTelco and Orbitel Communications.



