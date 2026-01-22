Enlight to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Tuesday, February 17, 2026

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlight Renewable Energy (TASE & NASDAQ: ENLT), a leading global renewable energy developer and an independent power producer, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, before market open on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

The earnings release with the financial results as well as additional investor materials will be accessible on the Company’s website at https://enlightenergy.co.il/data/financial-reports/ prior to the conference call.

Enlight’s CEO, Adi Leviatan, accompanied by the company’s management, will discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session. Participants may join by conference call or webcast:



English Conference Call & Webcast

The conference call in English will be held at: 8:00am Eastern Time / 3:00pm Israel Time.

Please pre-register to join the live conference call:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI71bd607581334a0d815bc9804aaa1271 Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number, direct passcode and unique PIN.

In addition, a live webcast will be available. Please register and join using the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/airnx7q2

An archived version of the English webcast will be available on the Events page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://enlightenergy.co.il/events/

Hebrew Webcast

The webcast in Hebrew will be held at: 6:00am Eastern Time / 1:00pm Israel Time.

Please pre-register to join the live webcast:

https://enlightenergy-co-il.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0dDsbEwLSI2oMCd27K8MSQ



About Enlight

Founded in 2008, Enlight develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. Enlight operates across the three largest renewable segments today: solar, wind, and energy storage. A global platform, Enlight operates in the United States, Israel and 11 European countries. Enlight has been traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange since 2010 (TASE: ENLT) and completed its U.S. IPO (Nasdaq: ENLT) in 2023. Learn more at www.enlightenergy.co.il.

Investor Contacts

Limor Zohar Megen

Director IR

investors@enlightenergy.co.il

Erica Mannion or Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

+1 617 542 6180

investors@enlightenergy.co.il