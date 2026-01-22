DoubleVerify to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 26, 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results after the market close on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.

What:DoubleVerify Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
When:Thursday, February 26, 2026
Time:4:30 p.m. ET
Dial-in:US/Canada Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871
International: +1 (646) 307-1963
Conference ID: 5064608
Webcast:https://ir.doubleverify.com/
  

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV) is the industry’s leading media effectiveness platform that leverages AI to drive superior outcomes for global brands. By creating more effective, transparent ad transactions, we make the digital advertising ecosystem stronger, safer and more secure, thereby preserving the fair value exchange between buyers and sellers of digital media. Learn more at www.doubleverify.com.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
