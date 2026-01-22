Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Set to Grow USD 276.24 Bn as Advanced Therapies and Vaccines Drive Global Demand

Ottawa, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market size is calculated at USD 163.04 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach around USD 276.24 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% for the forecasted period. The worldwide demand for advanced therapies, vaccines, and other biologics is driving the need for robust biopharmaceutical logistics in production and distribution.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5597

Key Takeaways

North America accounted for a major share of the market in 2024.

The U.S. biopharmaceutical 3PL market is projected to grow from $61.08 billion in 2025 to $118.12 billion by 2034 at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the studied years.

By supply chain, the non-cold logistics segment dominated the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market in 2024.

By supply chain, the cold chain logistics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during 2025-2034.

By service type, the warehousing and storage segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By service type, the transportation segment is expected to witness rapid expansion during the forecast period.



How is the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Bolstering?

Involvement of specialized external firms in the management of the complex distribution, warehousing, and transportation of sensitive biological medicines, including vaccines, biologics, and gene therapies, is referred to biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. Moreover, it is propelled by a growing biologics/precision medicine, accelerated outsourcing, global supply chain complexity, and digitalization. However, the latest developments are fostering cold chain/cryogenic capacity for cell/gene therapies, integration of AI/IoT for real-time visibility, and boosting track-and-trace with blockchain for security.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Drivers in the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market?

A prominent catalyst is that pharma players are highly leveraging outsourcing by raising emphasis on core activities, like R&D, manufacturing, lowering expenditure, and acquiring expertise. The emergence of stringent FDA and other regulatory frameworks for maintaining product integrity is demanding compliant 3PL partners with extensive systems. The globe is promoting manufacturing and global distribution of temperature-sensitive biologics, vaccines, and specialty drugs, which further demands specialized cold chain solutions.

Substantial Drifts in the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market

In January 2026, Ascidian Therapeutics and Forge Biologics partnered to bolster the development and manufacturing of ACDN-01, Ascidian’s key retinal program for the treatment of Stargardt disease.

In December 2025, the GENNVAX vaccine manufacturing facility was inaugurated with $150m investment as the giant, fully integrated vaccine production complex in the Middle East and Africa.

What is the Major Limitation in the Market?

A vital challenge is the need for maintenance of accurate temperature control for biologics, vaccines, and cell/gene therapies, which is expensive and also demands specialised infrastructure, with accelerated complexity, mainly in areas with poor infrastructure. Certain cases are restricted due to adherence to stricter, region-specific rules for handling, storage, and transport, with greater investment and risks of non-compliance.

Regional Analysis

How did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing the largest share, North America led the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market in 2024. This region is highly investing drug development, with the progression of clinical trials further escalating the need for rigorous logistics for trial materials. Additionally, they are encouraging the adoption of more sophisticated warehousing, real-time inventory, and monitoring systems to control complex supply chains.

For instance,

In January 2026, FillPoint Health and a Lyceum Company joined with US Heart & Vascular (USHV) to foster patient access to novel therapies across complex and underserved cardiovascular disease categories.



U.S. Biopharmaceutical Third-party Logistics Market Trends

The U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics (3PL) market is seeing steady growth. In 2024, it was valued at $56.77 billion and increased to $61.08 billion in 2025. Looking ahead, the market is expected to nearly double, reaching approximately $118.12 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from 2025 to 2034.

The U.S. market is experiencing strong growth due to the increasing demand for advanced logistics solutions that can handle a growing range of temperature-sensitive biopharmaceutical products, including cell and gene therapies. As the complexity of the supply chain rises, more biopharma companies are outsourcing logistics to specialized 3Pl providers to ensure regulatory compliance and maintain product integrity. Additionally, the need for efficient cold chain infrastructure and real-time monitoring has grown, driven by strict U.S. regulations. The shift allows companies to focus on core activities like research and development while relying on expert logistics partners for distribution.

In Canada, biopharmaceutical third-party logistics is expanding as more biotech and pharma firms outsource complex supply chains that require temperature-controlled transport, warehousing, and regulatory compliance, supported by investment in cold-chain infrastructure and specialization in sensitive biologics distribution.

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Why did the Asia Pacific Expand Significantly in the Market in 2024?

During the prospective period, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. Across China & India, a rise in several chronic diseases is increasingly fueling demand for insulin, vaccines, cell/gene therapies, and new biosimilars, which promotes the adoption of outsourcing facilities.

For instance,

In October 2025, Nanjing IASO Biotechnology collaborated with Korea's GC Cell to roll out the CAR-T therapy "Fucaso" (Equecabtagene Autoleucel) to the South Korean market for the treatment of multiple myeloma.



In India, growth in biopharmaceutical logistics is driven by rising local manufacturing of biologics and vaccines, expansion of 3PL providers with advanced cold chain capabilities, and increasing demand for efficient supply chain solutions to support domestic and international distribution amid broader logistics sector expansion.

Segmental Insights

By supply chain analysis

Which Supply Chain Led the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market in 2024?

The non-cold logistics segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024. Many pharmaceuticals encompass diverse tablets, capsules, and powders, which don't necessitate stringent temperature control, which raises the bulk of logistics volume. Leading firms are shifting towards intermodal (rail/truck) and seaway transport for spending and carbon footprint lowering, even for some temperature-sensitive goods.

On the other hand, the cold chain logistics segment is estimated to expand rapidly. Ongoing progression of a variety of cell therapies, gene therapies, and other biologics is boosting the need for advanced temperature-controlled logistics. The latest advances include SmartSensor X5, unveiled by DHL Supply Chain, which facilitates real-time temperature and humidity data for biopharmaceutical shipments. Whereas India has revised Schedule M, which mandates validation, automation, and segregation of cold storage, and efficient omission of manual temperature logging for pharmaceutical exporters.

By service type analysis

Why did the Warehousing and Storage Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the warehousing and storage segment held the biggest share of the biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market. The segmental growth is driven by the accelerating demand for multi-temperature storage solutions and consistent advances in AI, IoT (Internet of Things) for real-time monitoring, automation, blockchain for traceability, and predictive analytics. Furthermore, the globe is focusing on green logistics, such as sustainable packaging, energy-efficient warehouses, and route improvements. Eventually, MD Logistics converted the existing area to cGMP-compliant pharma warehousing.

Apart from this, the transportation segment is anticipated to expand rapidly. The worldwide rising requirement for an extensive cold chain, real-time visibility, and eco-friendliness in transporting biologics, mRNA vaccines, developments in sustainable packaging, like recyclable insulated containers and biodegradable thermal wraps, and tailored medicines is supporting the development of transportation. Recently, Mitsubishi Logistics joined with partners to launch medium-sized electric trucks for pharmaceutical transport in Japan, which emphasises CO2-free logistics.

Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Recent Developments in the Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market

In January 2026 , Veritiv launched TempSafe PalletShield, an innovative curbside-recyclable pallet shipping for temperature-sensitive logistics.

, Veritiv launched TempSafe PalletShield, an innovative curbside-recyclable pallet shipping for temperature-sensitive logistics. In January 2026 , GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics introduced India’s first-of-its-kind airside reefer truck at Hyderabad Airport, marking a revolutionary step in temperature-controlled cargo operations.

, GMR Aero Cargo & Logistics introduced India’s first-of-its-kind airside reefer truck at Hyderabad Airport, marking a revolutionary step in temperature-controlled cargo operations. In January 2026, WuXi Biologics launched PatroLab, a state-of-the-art digital twin platform to promote bioprocess development and manufacturing.



Biopharmaceutical Third-Party Logistics Market Key Players List

Agility Logistics

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

DB Schenker

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

Kerry Logistics Network Limited

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

McKesson Corporation

SF Express Co. Ltd.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The global cell and gene therapy third-party logistics market size is calculated at US$ 1.81 billion in 2025, grew to US$ 2.27 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around US$ 16.95 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 25.05% between 2026 and 2035.

The global cell & gene therapy logistics market size is estimated at US$ 6.41 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to US$ 7.76 billion in 2026, and is expected to reach around US$ 43.14 billion by 2035. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 21% between 2026 and 2035.

The global cell and gene therapy cold chain logistics market size is calculated at US$ 1.89 billion in 2024, grew to US$ 2.19 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 8.06 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 15.64% between 2025 and 2034.

The global healthcare cold chain logistics market size is calculated at USD 59.97 in 2024, grew to USD 65.14 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 137.13 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 8.63% between 2025 and 2034.

The insulin pump market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 9.65%, from USD 6.87 billion in 2024 to USD 17.25 billion by 2034, over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The global hospital HVAC systems market size is calculated at USD 11.03 billion in 2024, grows to USD 11.83 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around USD 22.19 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.24% between 2025 and 2034.

The global cell and gene therapy supply chain and logistics market size was estimated at USD 1.72 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 1.93 billion in 2026 to approximately USD 5.34 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.96% from 2026 to 2035.

The clinical trial supply and logistics market was estimated at US$ 3.74 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 8.58 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.63% from 2024 to 2034.

The U.S. biopharmaceutical third-party logistics market size is calculated at USD 61.08 billion in 2025, grew to USD 65.72 billion in 2026, and is projected to reach around USD 127.06 billion by 2035. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2026 and 2035.

The global life science logistics market size is calculated at US$ 127.7 in 2024, grew to US$ 137.23 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach around US$ 262.51 billion by 2034. The market is expanding at a CAGR of 7.46% between 2025 and 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Supply Chain

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Service Type

Warehousing and Storage

Transportation Air Freight Sea Freight Overland

Other Services

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/checkout/5597

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Europe Region: +44 778 256 0738

North America Region: +1 8044 4193 44

APAC Region: +91 9356 9282 04

Web: https://www.towardshealthcare.com

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Towards Packaging | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Healthcare Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest