Nilörn’s climate targets validated by the Science Based Targets initiative

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved Nilörngruppen’s science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

“We are proud that our climate targets have been validated by the SBTi. This is a strategically important milestone that further strengthens Nilörn’s position as one of the sustainability leaders in the global label and trims industry. The approval is not only a key part of a transparent and credible sustainability programme, but it also reinforces our ambition to support our clients in their own decarbonisation journeys. Meeting these high standards helps us respond to growing customer expectations and requirements,” says Krister Magnusson, CEO of Nilörngruppen AB.

“Ensuring that our climate targets align with SBTi requirements has been a collaborative effort. This validation reflects our commitment to transparency and accountability, and I am proud to have supported Nilörn in achieving this important milestone,” says Mridu Surendran, ESG Compliance Coordinator.

Nilörn’s SBTi-validated near-term climate targets

Nilörngruppen AB commits to:

Reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 63.0% by 2035 from a 2024 base year.

Reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 37.7% within the same timeframe.

Reduce absolute scope 3 FLAG GHG emissions 50.0% by 2035 from a 2024 base year. *





Nilörngruppen AB commits to no deforestation across its primary deforestation-linked commodities, with a target date of December 31, 2025.

* The target includes FLAG emissions and removals. FLAG (Forest, Land and Agriculture) refers to emissions and removals from land-based activities such as forestry, land use, and agriculture

For further details, see the SBTi’s near-term target validation report for Nilörngruppen AB.

About SBTi

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) is a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies’ targets. The SBTi develops the standards, tools, and guidance that enable companies and financial institutions worldwide to take credible, science-based climate action.

https://sciencebasedtargets.org/

Contacts

Anna-Karin Wårfors

Sustainability Manager

anna-karin.warfors@nilorn.com

+46 703–105 809



Krister Magnusson

CEO

krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

+46 704–852 114

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands. See also: www.nilorn.com.

