$1.5 Billion AI-based Clinical Trials Market 2026-2032: Rising Investment from Biopharma Sponsors and CROs

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI-based Clinical Trials Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI-based clinical trials market is driving a fundamental transformation in how life sciences organizations gather evidence, ensure patient safety, and enhance operational resilience. Senior decision-makers are witnessing the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in modernizing clinical research and improving outcomes across the development lifecycle.

Market Snapshot

The AI-based Clinical Trials Market expanded from USD 1.42 billion in 2025 to USD 1.49 billion in 2026 and is projected to maintain robust growth at a CAGR of 5.97%, ultimately reaching USD 2.13 billion by 2032. This trajectory reflects rising adoption of AI in protocol design, study execution, and safety oversight while responding to evolving regulatory and operational demands. The market's progression is marked by increasing investment from biopharma sponsors and CROs as innovation and regulatory reform converge with expanding data sources.

Scope & Segmentation

Components: Services (including consulting, data management, implementation, maintenance, and operations) and Software Solutions (covering AI-driven monitoring, predictive analytics, and data management tools).

Services (including consulting, data management, implementation, maintenance, and operations) and Software Solutions (covering AI-driven monitoring, predictive analytics, and data management tools). Technologies: Computer vision, deep learning, classical machine learning, and natural language processing, each applied to different data types and analytic needs.

Computer vision, deep learning, classical machine learning, and natural language processing, each applied to different data types and analytic needs. Deployment Modes: Cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid architectures, enabling scalable solutions and customized data control.

Cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid architectures, enabling scalable solutions and customized data control. Study Phases: Support for early- to late-phase trials, from safety signal detection to protocol optimization and real-world evidence generation.

Support for early- to late-phase trials, from safety signal detection to protocol optimization and real-world evidence generation. Therapeutic Areas: Relevant across cardiology, endocrinology, infectious disease, neurology, and oncology, driven by varying data demands and regulatory focus.

Relevant across cardiology, endocrinology, infectious disease, neurology, and oncology, driven by varying data demands and regulatory focus. Applications: Data analysis and interpretation, compliance, patient recruitment, predictive modeling, safety monitoring, and trial design optimization.

Data analysis and interpretation, compliance, patient recruitment, predictive modeling, safety monitoring, and trial design optimization. End Users: Academic and research institutes, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies.

Academic and research institutes, biotechnology companies, contract research organizations, hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies. Regions: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, each with unique adoption drivers, regulatory context, and clinical infrastructure.

Key Takeaways from This Report

Artificial intelligence enables real-time data interpretation and accelerates evidence generation by integrating diverse clinical data, such as imaging and health records, into actionable insights.

Cross-disciplinary collaboration among data science, clinical operations, IT, and regulatory teams is essential for seamless AI adoption and ensuring analytic outputs support critical trial decisions.

Evolving patient expectations for convenience and transparency are shaping digital recruitment, remote assessments, and privacy-preserving model deployment strategies.

Multimodal AI models, leveraging various data sources and advanced analytics, are driving richer clinical insights while requiring upgraded governance and model validation frameworks.

Strong partnerships with regional technology vendors and CROs facilitate resilient implementation and compliance with local regulatory requirements.

Strategic behavioral traits among leading players include validated model development, investment in modular architectures, and transparent reporting aligned with regulatory standards.

Enables strategic planning by connecting market trends, regulatory dynamics, and technology evolution, while delivering actionable segmentation insights to support tailored technology investment, procurement, and deployment strategies.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 184 Forecast Period 2026-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $2.13 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. CXO Perspective

3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends

3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025

3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025

3.6. New Revenue Opportunities

3.7. Next-Generation Business Models

3.8. Industry Roadmap



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis

4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis

4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis

4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Market Outlook

4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)

4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)

4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)

4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy



5. Market Insights

5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective

5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking

5.3. Opportunity Mapping

5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis

5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis

5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework

5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis

5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios

5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis



6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025



7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025



8. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by Component

8.1. Services

8.1.1. Consulting Services

8.1.2. Data Management

8.1.3. Implementation Services

8.1.4. Maintenance Services

8.1.5. Operational Services

8.2. Software Solutions

8.2.1. AI-based Monitoring Systems

8.2.2. Data Management Systems

8.2.3. Predictive Analytics Tools



9. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by AI Technology

9.1. Computer Vision

9.2. Deep Learning

9.3. Machine Learning

9.4. Natural Language Processing



10. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by Study Phase

10.1. Phase 1

10.2. Phase 2

10.3. Phase 3

10.4. Phase 4



11. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by Deployment Mode

11.1. Cloud-based

11.2. On-premise



12. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by Therapeutic Area

12.1. Cardiology

12.2. Endocrinology

12.3. Infectious Diseases

12.4. Neurology

12.5. Oncology



13. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by Application

13.1. Data Analysis & Interpretation

13.2. Documentation & Compliance

13.3. Patient Recruitment & Enrollment

13.4. Predictive Modeling

13.5. Safety Monitoring

13.6. Trial Design Optimization



14. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by End-Users

14.1. Academic & Research Institutions

14.2. Biotechnology Companies

14.3. Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

14.4. Hospitals & Clinics

14.5. Pharmaceutical Companies



15. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by Region

15.1. Americas

15.1.1. North America

15.1.2. Latin America

15.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa

15.2.1. Europe

15.2.2. Middle East

15.2.3. Africa

15.3. Asia-Pacific



16. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by Group

16.1. ASEAN

16.2. GCC

16.3. European Union

16.4. BRICS

16.5. G7

16.6. NATO



17. AI-based Clinical Trials Market, by Country

17.1. United States

17.2. Canada

17.3. Mexico

17.4. Brazil

17.5. United Kingdom

17.6. Germany

17.7. France

17.8. Russia

17.9. Italy

17.10. Spain

17.11. China

17.12. India

17.13. Japan

17.14. Australia

17.15. South Korea



18. United States AI-based Clinical Trials Market



19. China AI-based Clinical Trials Market



20. Competitive Landscape

20.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025

20.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)

20.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)

20.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025

20.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025

20.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025

20.5. AiCure, LLC

20.6. Aiforia Technologies Oyj

20.7. Antidote Technologies, Inc.

20.8. Avantor, Inc. by Audax Management Company, LLC

20.9. BioAge Labs, Inc.

20.10. BioSymetrics Inc.

20.11. Envisagenics

20.12. Euretos BV

20.13. Exscientia PLC by Recursion Pharmaceuticals

20.14. Google LLC by Alphabet Inc.

20.15. Innoplexus AG

20.16. InSilico Medicine

20.17. Intel Corporation

20.18. International Business Machines Corporation

20.19. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

20.20. Median Technologies SA

20.21. Nuritas Limited

20.22. Pharmaceutical Pipeline Enhancement Strategies, LLC

20.23. Saama Technologies, LLC

20.24. Selvita S.A.

20.25. symplr Software LLC

20.26. Tempus AI, Inc.

20.27. Trials.ai, Inc. by ZS Associates, Inc.

20.28. Unlearn.AI, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olz3j3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment