LifeLabs Opens New Uptown New Westminster Patient Service Centre, Enhancing Access to Community-Based Diagnostic Care

New Westminster, BC, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeLabs, Canada's leading provider of medical diagnostic services, has officially opened a new Patient Service Centre (PSC) in Uptown New Westminster, British Columbia. The investment reinforces LifeLabs’ commitment to enhancing accessible diagnostic services for the local community.

The new PSC, located at 555 Sixth Street, replaces a former location at 625 Fifth Avenue. The relocation was driven by the need to secure a larger space with a more functional layout to better support the patient experience and align with ongoing community growth in New Westminster. The new location offers increased square footage, natural light, free on-site parking, and access to everyday services, making it easier and more convenient for patients to access diagnostic care in a single, well-connected location.

“The investment in the new Uptown New Westminster location allows LifeLabs to better serve patients in the community and the surrounding area,” said Gene Macdonald, Vice President, Government Partnerships, LifeLabs. “It reflects our continued focus on improving access to diagnostic services while responding to the needs of a growing community.”

The Uptown New Westminster PSC supports a high volume of patients and provides essential diagnostic testing to local residents, physicians, and healthcare providers.

LifeLabs representatives were joined by provincial and municipal partners for an opening event. The opening included brief remarks and a tour of the new facility.

“This is great news for New Westminster. Essential tests like blood work are so important to help people stay healthy by supporting early detection, monitoring, and preventive care. This centre will help residents receive the timely care they deserve, close to home,” said Raj Chouhan, MLA for Burnaby-New Westminster.

“Access to timely, community-based healthcare services is essential to a healthy and growing city,” said Patrick Johnstone, Mayor of New Westminster. “LifeLabs’ new Uptown Patient Service Centre is a welcome investment in our community, providing residents with a more accessible, modern, and convenient location for essential diagnostic care. We appreciate LifeLabs’ continued commitment to meeting the needs of New Westminster residents as our city grows.”

LifeLabs continues to work with government and healthcare partners to deliver reliable, community-based diagnostic services across B.C.

About LifeLabs

Empowering healthier Canadians for over 60 years, LifeLabs was founded in Canada and remains dedicated to serving Canadian communities. As Canada’s leading provider of laboratory diagnostic information and digital health connectivity systems, LifeLabs enables patients and healthcare practitioners to diagnose, treat, monitor, and prevent disease. We support over 15 million patient visits annually and conduct over 140 million laboratory tests through leading-edge technologies and our 6,500 talented and dedicated employees located across Canada. We are a committed innovator in supporting Canadians to live healthier lives, operating Canada’s first commercial genetics lab and the country’s largest online patient portal, with more than 9 million Canadians receiving their results online. LifeLabs has been named one of Canada’s Best Employers (2021, 2022, and 2023), Best Employers for Diversity (2022 and 2023), and Best Employers for Company Culture (2025) by Forbes. It was also named by BrandSpark as the Most Trusted Brand in medical diagnostic services, voted by Canadians (2023, 2024, and 2025), and has been recognized for having an award-winning Mental Health Program from Benefits Canada. Learn more at lifelabs.com.

Attachment