Coherent Radar Research Report 2026: $13.75+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The coherent radar market continues to exhibit robust growth, moving from $8.92 billion in 2025 to $9.75 billion in 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 9.3%. This expansion is primarily driven by technological advancements in coherent signal processing, which enhance radar precision, as well as growing adoption in defense and aerospace sectors for surveillance and target tracking.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to surge further, reaching $13.76 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9%. Key growth factors include the integration of AI and advanced analytics to elevate radar detection capabilities, increasing use in unmanned aerial vehicles, and the rise of multifunction coherent radar platforms amid defense modernization efforts. Innovations in solid-state radar technologies continue to bolster performance while reducing lifecycle costs.

Significant trends include the adoption of software-defined radar systems, heightened demand for real-time air traffic control, and growth in maritime surveillance and coastal monitoring. Additionally, dual-polarization weather radar development is enhancing forecasting accuracy.

The rising volume of air traffic is a crucial growth driver for this market. Coherent radars, which provide high-quality data essential for air traffic control, are becoming increasingly necessary as aircraft movements surge. For instance, February 2023 saw a 55.5% increase in total traffic compared to the previous year, underscoring heightened radar system demands.

The increase in terrorist activities globally further propels market growth. Coherent radar systems offer effective surveillance, crucial for monitoring borders and critical infrastructure. For example, in the US, 170 arrests related to suspected terrorist activity were made in the year ending September 2023, highlighting the need for advanced monitoring solutions.

Leading companies like Hensoldt Holding Germany GmbH, Raytheon Technologies Corp., BAE Systems plc, and Acconeer AB are investing in cutting-edge radar solutions. Acconeer AB recently launched the XM125 Entry+ Module with the A121 sensor, designed for cost-efficiency and ease of integration in various applications.

Regionally, North America led the coherent radar market in 2025. Other notable regions include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. Trade relations and tariffs continue to impact market dynamics, particularly affecting Software-Defined Radar and Multi-Function Radar segments in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Despite these challenges, tariffs spur local production and technological innovation, enhancing regional radar capabilities.

The comprehensive market research report offers detailed insights into global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and emerging trends. It provides a holistic view of the industry's current and future scenarios, equipping stakeholders with the strategies needed to navigate this evolving landscape.

Countries covered in the market report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain. The market consists of sales of airborne, marine, ground-based, and weather radars, with values representing factory gate sales prices.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

Global Coherent Radar Market Trends and Strategies

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Growing Adoption of Software-Defined Radar Systems

Integration of Multi-Function Radar for Air Defense

Increasing Demand for Real-Time Air Traffic Control Radar

Expansion of Maritime Surveillance and Coastal Monitoring

Development of Dual-Polarization Weather Radar for Accurate Forecasting

Companies Featured

Hensoldt Holding Germany GmbH

Raytheon Technologies Corp.

BAE Systems plc

Leonardo S.p.A.

Thales Group

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Bharat Electronics Limited

L&T Defense solutions

GEM Electronics Inc.

IAI Group

Saab AB

L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

ASELSAN A.S.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Harris Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Terma A/S

ELTA Systems Ltd.

SRC Inc.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.

Telephonics Corporation

Exelis Inc.

Cobham plc

Rockwell Collins Inc.

Selex ES S.p.A.

Echodyne Corporation

Cambridge Pixel Ltd.

Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd.

Kelvin Hughes Limited

Reutech Radar Systems (Pty) Ltd.

DeTect Inc.

ELBIT Systems Ltd.

