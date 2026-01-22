Surveillance Radar Research Report 2026: $15.75+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Surveillance Radar Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The surveillance radar market is experiencing significant growth, with its size projected to increase from $10.59 billion in 2025 to $11.47 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. Key drivers include rising air traffic, necessitating advanced terminal-area surveillance radars, modernization of airport facilities, and heightened defense spending to bolster aerial surveillance capabilities. Transitioning from analog to digital radar systems enhances detection accuracy, while maintenance and technical services underscore long-life radar installations.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to reach $15.76 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.2%. Growth factors encompass expanding civil aviation networks, adoption of solid-state power amplifiers, and integration of radar data with automated air traffic systems. The development of multi-sensor surveillance solutions is combining radar with optical and automatic systems. Growing demands for high-resolution, low-maintenance radar systems cater to congested airspace operations. Prominent trends include multi-mission surveillance radars, solid-state radar technologies, and long-range ground-based systems deployment.

Military expenditure is expected to be a catalyst for market expansion, with defense budgets supporting advanced surveillance technology development. For instance, UK defense spending, as outlined in the 2025 Spending Review, is anticipated to rise, indicating robust support for technological advancements in surveillance radar.

Leading market players are focusing on innovations such as drone detection radar to counter unmanned aerial vehicle threats. In September 2023, Blighter Surveillance Systems launched a cost-effective version of its Doppler ground surveillance radar, enhancing critical infrastructure security at reduced costs. This system integrates multiple radars and cameras, allowing sophisticated alert mechanisms suitable for protecting vital installations.

In 2025, Anduril Industries expanded its capabilities by acquiring divisions from Numerica Corporation, aiming to integrate advanced radar technologies into its Lattice platform. This strategic move will enhance air and missile defense capabilities through in-house development.

Major companies in the surveillance radar market include Raytheon, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Honeywell, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Leonardo, and others. North America was the largest regional market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

Global trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market, particularly affecting segments reliant on imported components. However, some regions benefit from increased localization and domestic manufacturing incentives, promoting technological self-reliance and mitigating import dependencies.

The comprehensive surveillance radar market report provides insights into global market statistics, competitive analysis, regional shares, market trends, and opportunities, offering a deep dive into current and future industry scenarios. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, along with key countries including the USA, China, India, and Germany.

The market includes sales of key components like parabolic reflector antennas, digital receivers, and power amplifiers. The value is measured at 'factory gate' prices, representing the market's earnings from sales, grants, or donations.

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Rising Demand for Multi-Mission Surveillance Radars

Growing Adoption of Solid-State Radar Technologies

Increased Deployment of Long-Range Ground-Based Surveillance Systems

Integration of Advanced Signal Processing for Higher Accuracy

Expansion of Maritime and Airborne Surveillance Radar Installations

