Alert Radar Research Report 2026: $10.5+ Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Alert Radar Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The alert radar market has seen significant growth in recent years and is projected to expand from $7.43 billion in 2025 to $7.98 billion in 2026, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This historical surge can be linked to several factors, including the growing deployment of weather surveillance radars for aviation and meteorology, ground surveillance radars for border security and infrastructure protection, and air traffic control (ATC) alert radars for aviation safety. Additionally, enhanced drone detection capabilities and the adoption of risk management and predictive analytics have further driven market growth.

Looking forward, the alert radar market is expected to continue its robust expansion, reaching $10.51 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.1%. This growth is fueled by rising demand for integrated radar systems employing AI-driven threat detection, real-time monitoring, and automated alert solutions. Other key trends include the focus on multi-sensor radar platforms, substantial investments in defense and smart city implementations, and upgrades to legacy radar systems for enhanced precision and responsiveness. There is a particular emphasis on enhancing early-warning radar precision, expanding surveillance capabilities, and the integration of real-time automated alert management systems.

The escalating geopolitical tensions and military conflicts around the globe are anticipated to further drive the market's growth. Alert radar systems offer real-time notifications that enhance situational awareness and facilitate rapid action, particularly in unstable areas. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), conflict-related fatalities rose significantly between 2022 and 2023, underscoring the increased demand for rapid detection systems. As such, the alert radar market is gaining momentum as nations look to safeguard their strategic interests.

Within the industry, leading companies are focusing on developing advanced solutions, such as 360-degree alert radar systems, that provide comprehensive threat detection. Innovations such as Radar Shield Pro's AI-enhanced radar, launched in May 2025, embody significant advancements, providing full-circle coverage and real-time monitoring for threats.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the market landscape. For example, Indie Semiconductor's acquisition of Silicon Radar GmbH in 2023 aims at bolstering capabilities in cutting-edge radar systems, incorporating millimeter-wave radar technology critical for driver assistance and autonomous navigation.

Prominent players in the alert radar market include RTX Corporation, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Mitsubishi Electric, Honeywell, Rostec, Thales, and others. The largest region in 2025 was North America, with Asia-Pacific forecasted to be the fastest-growing region.

It is crucial to acknowledge that changes in trade dynamics and tariffs are affecting the industry outlook. Tariffs on radar components have elevated production costs, particularly affecting long-range and drone detection radars. These developments might stimulate local manufacturing and innovation within regional defense technologies.

The alert radar market research offers comprehensive insights, covering global market size, regional distribution, competitors' market share, and detailed market segmentation. The report reveals current and future industry trends, opportunities, and strategic recommendations to navigate the rapid advancements in this sector.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Type: Air Defense Early Warning Radar, Maritime Warning Radar, Ballistic Missile Early Warning Radar

By Alert Type: Emergency Alerts, System Notifications, Event-Triggered Alerts, Routine Alerts, Real-Time Tracking Notifications

By Technology Type: IoT-Based Systems, AI-Powered Mechanisms, Cloud-Based Solutions, Mobile Applications, Traditional Alarm Systems

By Application: Air Force, Navy, Army

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Technologies & Future Trends

Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

Growing Demand for Enhanced Early-Warning Radar Precision

Expansion of All-Weather and Long-Range Surveillance Capabilities

Increasing Deployment of Multi-Domain Threat Detection Systems

Advancements in Phased-Array and Over-the-Horizon Radar Solutions

Rising Integration of Real-Time Automated Alert Management

Companies Featured

RTX Corparation

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

General Dynamics Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Rostec Corporation

Thales Group

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Rheinmetall AG

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)

Saab AB

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Kongsberg Gruppen

Aselsan A.S.

HENSOLDT AG

Hanwha Systems Co. Ltd.

Cobham plc

Weibel Scientific

China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/au21rt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment