Military Vehicle Driver Vision Enhancer (DVE) Report 2026: $1.82 Bn Market Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) market continues to show substantial growth, with its size expected to increase from $1.23 billion in 2025 to $1.33 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. This expansion is driven by rising investments in armored and tactical vehicle deployment, necessitating enhanced night-driving capabilities. The technological advancements in infrared sensors, offering improved clarity and detection range, contribute to this growth.

By 2030, the market size is projected to reach $1.82 billion, reflecting a CAGR of 8.2%. Key growth drivers include the integration of DVE systems with advanced driver-assist and autonomous navigation technologies, increasing demand for lightweight, rugged displays, and investment in high-resolution thermal sensors.

Global modernization programs are pivotal in expanding the DVE market as governments worldwide prioritize defense enhancements amid rising geopolitical tensions. An example is the United States Department of Defense's report highlighting China's defense budget surge to $220 billion in 2023, fueling modernization objectives and subsequently driving demand for advanced DVE systems.

Leading market players are actively innovating to advance DVE technologies. In May 2023, Nedinsco BV introduced the SCOPUS Driver Vision Enhancement camera equipped with day sight and long-wave infrared thermal sensors, offering superior image blending and navigation support, even in harsh conditions. Similarly, companies like Rheinmetall AG and Honeywell are partnering to develop next-generation vision solutions that leverage augmented and mixed reality capabilities.

Major entities in the DVE market include Raytheon Company, BAE Systems plc, Safran S.A., Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies Inc., and more. North America dominated the DVE market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

However, changes in global trade relations, especially the imposition of tariffs on electro-optical components and thermal sensors, are impacting production costs. This situation presents both challenges and opportunities, with regional supply chains being encouraged, bolstering local manufacturing capabilities.

The military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) market encompasses sales of various components, including display monitors, control units, and protective lens covers, accounting for the revenues earned from these sales in the specified geographical regions. The market includes the value of related goods and services sold by manufacturers or creators, contributing to the overall market valuation.

The report covers diverse regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, Middle East, and Africa. It provides insights into military vehicle driver vision enhancer (DVE) market statistics, trends, and forecasts, offering a comprehensive perspective on future scenarios in this industry.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.33 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Increasing Demand for All-Weather and All-Terrain Driving Capability in Armored and Tactical Vehicles

Growing Retrofit and Modernization Programs for Legacy Military Vehicle Fleets With Advanced DVE Kits

Shift Toward Compact, Rugged, and Low-Swap Thermal Camera Modules for Driver Viewing

Rising Adoption of Multi-Spectral Driver Viewing (Thermal, Low-Light Visible, and Near-IR) to Expand Usable Scenarios

Enhanced Focus on Crew Safety and Ergonomics Through Better Display Layouts, Intuitive Controls, and Minimal Driver Distraction

Report Scope

Type: Dual Camera, Single Camera

Technology: Thermal Imaging Systems, Night Vision Systems, Low-Light Cameras, Lidar Systems

Application: Surveillance, Reconnaissance, Target Acquisition, Navigation, Driver Safety

End User: Defense Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, Border Security Forces

