Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G mm Wave Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Global 5G mm Wave Market is projected to expand from USD 12.24 Billion in 2025 to USD 28.18 Billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 14.91%.

This market encompasses telecommunications infrastructure and user equipment operating on high-frequency spectrum bands, generally between 24 GHz and 100 GHz, designed to facilitate ultra-low latency and multi-gigabit speeds. Growth is primarily propelled by the urgent demand for significant bandwidth in densely populated urban areas and the rising popularity of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) as a cost-efficient substitute for fiber optics. Furthermore, the industrial sector contributes to this expansion through the adoption of private networks necessitating precise, real-time data transmission for robotics and automation, differentiating these needs from standard consumer mobile usage.

Despite these positive drivers, the market confronts substantial hurdles related to signal propagation, as millimeter waves possess a restricted range and struggle to penetrate physical barriers such as foliage and walls, necessitating heavy investment in dense infrastructure. The requirement for widespread small cell installation can increase capital costs and slow network rollouts. According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association, in 2025, 203 operators across 56 countries and territories were identified as investing in 5G mmWave network deployments, signaling persistent industry dedication despite these technical obstacles.

Market Drivers

The escalating demand for ultra-high-speed Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services is a major catalyst for the Global 5G mmWave Market, as operators utilize high-frequency bands to provide connectivity comparable to fiber optics without the need for extensive cabling. This approach effectively resolves last-mile connectivity issues in both underserved suburban regions and dense urban centers by leveraging the immense bandwidth of the millimeter wave spectrum to handle bandwidth-heavy home applications. The technology's rapid scalability is hastening its adoption worldwide as a viable broadband option. As per Ericsson's 'Mobility Report' from November 2025, FWA connections were projected to reach 185 million by the end of 2025, highlighting the essential role of high-frequency spectrum in satisfying contemporary broadband needs.

Simultaneously, the rising mobile data traffic requirements in stadiums and large public venues are creating a critical need for high-capacity connectivity. In such settings, the propagation traits of millimeter waves facilitate precise beamforming and frequency reuse, which are vital for managing extreme network density during large-scale events. Real-world performance metrics demonstrate this infrastructure's ability to support massive throughput. According to a Verizon 'News Release' in February 2025, fans consumed 38.1 TB of data in and around the Caesars Superdome during the Super Bowl, proving the necessity of high-band solutions. This operational need is bolstered by an expanding hardware ecosystem; the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) noted in 2025 that the number of commercially available mmWave devices had surpassed 150, indicating a supply chain mature enough to support these deployments.

Market Challenges

The central obstacle impeding the Global 5G mmWave Market is the physical limitation regarding signal propagation, which demands a costly and dense infrastructure. Because millimeter waves have short wavelengths that are easily obstructed by physical barriers like foliage and buildings, operators are unable to depend on standard macro towers for broad coverage. Instead, they are required to deploy a vast network of small cell base stations to guarantee reliable connectivity. This necessity significantly inflates capital expenditures, creating a major financial hurdle for telecommunications providers and making the business justification for widespread deployment challenging outside of highly dense urban areas.

Consequently, these elevated infrastructure costs directly retard the shift from testing phases to commercial reality. Operators express hesitation regarding full-scale rollouts due to uncertain returns on investment caused by these deployment complexities. This reluctance is reflected in the sluggish pace of active network launches worldwide. According to the Global mobile Suppliers Association, as of July 2025, only 24 operators across 17 countries had commercially launched 5G networks utilizing mmWave spectrum. This low number highlights how physical signal constraints and the resulting financial burdens are effectively stalling the broader expansion of the market.

Market Trends

The proliferation of Private 5G networks for industrial automation is fundamentally reshaping the market as enterprises move from proof-of-concept trials to full-scale commercial deployments. Manufacturers are increasingly utilizing the ultra-wide bandwidth of millimeter waves to support latency-critical applications like autonomous mobile robots and digital twins, which demand consistent throughput in complex radio environments. This transition is driven by the tangible operational efficiencies these dedicated networks offer, justifying the substantial infrastructure investment needed for high-frequency spectrum. According to Nokia's '2025 Industrial Digitalization Report' from September 2025, 87% of industrial adopters realized a positive return on investment within just one year of deployment, highlighting the rapid value realization that is accelerating global adoption.

At the same time, the incorporation of artificial intelligence for dynamic beamforming is emerging as a crucial technical evolution to address the propagation limitations inherent in high-frequency bands. By integrating machine learning algorithms directly into the modem-RF system, operators are able to optimize beam management in real-time, predicting user movement and modifying signal directionality to preserve robust connections even in obstructed environments. This technological progression allows devices to maintain millimeter wave links more efficiently, drastically lowering power consumption while boosting coverage resilience. According to a Qualcomm 'Press Release' in March 2025, the newly launched X85 5G Modem-RF System includes an enhanced 5G AI Processor specifically engineered to provide AI-driven gains in coverage and efficiency, supporting peak download speeds reaching 12.5 Gbps.

Key Players Profiled in the 5G mm Wave Market

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Airspan Networks Inc.

AT&T Inc.

SoftBank Group Corp.

Corning Incorporated

Nokia Corporation

NTT DOCOMO, INC.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Verizon Communications Inc.

Rakuten Mobile, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Fujitsu Limited

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Report Scope

In this report, the Global 5G mm Wave Market has been segmented into the following categories:

5G mm Wave Market, by Component:

Hardware

Solutions

Services

5G mm Wave Market, by Bandwidth:

24Ghz to 57Ghz

57Ghz to 95Ghz

95Ghz to 300Ghz

5G mm Wave Market, by Application:

Real time surveillance cameras

AR/VR

Industry 4.0

Live Streaming

Ultra-High-Definition Video

Transport Connectivity

Others

5G mm Wave Market, by Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Public safety

Healthcare and Life science

Media and Entertainment

Others

5G mm Wave Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $12.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $28.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8trsx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment