The Association of Related Churches to Celebrate 25 Years of Church Planting at 2026 Conference in Charleston

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Related Churches (ARC Church) has announced plans for the 2026 ARC Conference , scheduled for April 21–22, 2026, at Seacoast Church in Charleston, South Carolina, marking a special milestone: 25 years of planting life-giving churches around the world.

This anniversary celebration will honor leaders and ministry partners who have invested in the global church planting movement and helped support the launch of more than 1,180 churches since ARC’s founding in 2000.

The ARC Conference is an annual event designed for pastors, church planters, ministry leaders, and emerging leaders to build relationships, receive practical resourcing, and be equipped to help local churches thrive. Attendees can expect dynamic teaching, worship, fellowship, and opportunities to connect with others who share a passion for expanding the reach of the Gospel.

“The 2026 ARC Conference will be especially meaningful as we pause to reflect on God’s faithfulness over the last 25 years and look ahead to what He will continue to do through this movement of life-giving churches,” said Dino Rizzo, President of the Association of Related Churches.

The story of ARC began with a vision to see new churches established in communities that needed the message of Jesus. That vision has grown into a global network that supports church planters and pastors with training, resources, and partnerships.

Seacoast Church, the host venue for this year’s conference, has been a long-standing partner in ARC’s church planting efforts . As a founding member of the ARC church network and one of the influential churches connected to the movement, Seacoast’s role as host underscores the historic roots and ongoing impact of ARC’s mission.

Following the success of recent conferences that have drawn thousands of pastors and leaders from across the United States and abroad, the 2026 event is expected to be another powerful time of encouragement and equipping for church leaders. Registration is open now, and space is expected to fill quickly.

Church leaders, planters, ministry teams, and those interested in connecting with the church planting movement are invited to register at www.arcconference.com .

About the Association of Related Churches

The Association of Related Churches (ARC) is a cooperative network of independent congregations from various denominations and backgrounds that strategically resources church planters and pastors to help them reach people with the message of Jesus. Since its founding in 2000, ARC has grown into a global movement and helped launch more than 1,180 life-giving churches worldwide.

The Association of Related Churches exists to see a thriving church in every community and to ensure that church leaders do not minister alone. Through training, coaching, financial partnerships, and a relational network, ARC supports pastors and planters in every stage of church launch and growth.

For more information, visit www.arcchurches.com

