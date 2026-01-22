$118.52 Bn Camping and Caravanning Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping and Caravanning Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Camping And Caravanning Market is projected to experience significant expansion, growing from USD 64.25 Billion in 2025 to USD 115.82 Billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 10.32%.

This market encompasses the sale and rental of outdoor accommodation units, such as tents and recreational vehicles, as well as the management of RV parks and campgrounds. Key drivers of this growth include rapid urbanization, which fuels a consumer desire to connect with nature, and rising disposable incomes that enable greater spending on leisure activities. Additionally, strategic government initiatives designed to improve rural infrastructure and promote ecotourism are playing a vital role in increasing the industry's accessibility and attractiveness.

Despite these favorable trends, the sector faces considerable obstacles due to economic instability, particularly regarding inflation and volatile fuel prices that can discourage discretionary spending on recreational assets. According to the European Caravan Federation, the European leisure vehicle sector demonstrated resilience in 2024, achieving a growth rate of approximately 5.2 percent with over 221,000 new registrations. This data underscores the market's enduring strength, yet the industry must continue to navigate financial challenges that affect consumer purchasing power and travel frequency.

Market Drivers:

The rising influence of Millennial and Gen Z demographics is fundamentally transforming the Global Camping And Caravanning Market, as these groups prioritize experiential travel and higher spending on outdoor hospitality. Unlike earlier generations that often sought budget-friendly or rustic options, younger campers are generating demand for premium services, integrated technology, and unique amenities, turning camping into a high-value leisure sector. According to the '2025 Camping & Outdoor Hospitality Report' by Kampgrounds of America in April 2025, Gen Z has emerged as the highest-spending demographic, with daily expenditures averaging $266. Additionally, The Dyrt reported that approximately 81.1 million Americans camped in 2024, highlighting the substantial consumer base maintained by these enthusiastic younger generations.

Concurrent with this demographic shift, the expansion of the luxury camping and glamping market is driving infrastructure upgrades and boosting profitability. This segment attracts travelers who desire immersion in nature without foregoing comfort, effectively bridging the gap between traditional hotels and outdoor recreation. The sector is maturing rapidly, moving from single-owner sites to professional multi-unit operations, which signals strong investor confidence and scalability. According to an April 2025 article from Glamping Show Americas regarding 2024 trends, 22 percent of glamping operators managed multiple locations in 2024, an 18 percent increase from the prior year, confirming that luxury outdoor accommodations have become a primary force in driving market value.

Market Challenges:

Economic instability, characterized by high inflation and fluctuating fuel costs, fundamentally restricts growth within the global camping and caravanning market by eroding consumer purchasing power. As the cost of living rises, potential buyers are compelled to prioritize essential expenses, significantly limiting the discretionary income available for high-value leisure assets like recreational vehicles (RVs). Moreover, volatility in fuel prices directly elevates the operational costs of touring, making long-distance travel and frequent camping trips less financially feasible for price-sensitive groups. This economic pressure leads to a tangible contraction in demand, forcing manufacturers to reduce production and delaying consumer investment in outdoor hospitality products.

The direct consequences of these financial headwinds are evident in recent manufacturing statistics. Data from the Caravan Industry Association of Australia reveals that domestic production of recreational vehicles totaled 25,185 units in 2024, representing a 20 percent decline compared to the previous year. This significant drop illustrates how sustained economic uncertainty and elevated interest rates can rapidly depress market activity. When consumers face an uncertain financial landscape, the industry experiences immediate setbacks in unit shipments and overall turnover, effectively stalling the sector's upward trajectory.

Market Trends:

The move toward sustainable and eco-conscious camping practices is redefining market offerings as travelers increasingly seek low-impact, nature-immersive experiences such as agritourism. This trend extends beyond simple waste reduction, fueling demand for campgrounds situated on working farms or vineyards that offer organic food sourcing and educational engagement with the land. These "farm-to-tent" experiences provide operators with alternative revenue streams while satisfying the consumer desire for authentic, environmentally responsible tourism. According to Pitchup.com's January 2025 report, the platform recorded over 443,000 searches for farm-based campgrounds in 2024, highlighting the growing popularity of these regenerative hospitality models.

Simultaneously, the digitization of campsite booking systems and the adoption of AI-driven trip planning are critically improving inventory management and accessibility within the sector. Modern algorithms and real-time availability apps are mitigating long-standing issues regarding campsite scarcity and "ghost bookings" by streamlining the reservation process and penalizing non-attendance. This technological integration ensures that maximizing occupancy is prioritized over static capacity, directly boosting revenue for park operators. As noted in The Dyrt's January 2025 'Camping Report,' the efficiency of these digital systems contributed to improved inventory utilization, with 70.7 percent of campers reporting they used all their booked reservations in 2024, a significant improvement from the previous year.

Key Players Profiled in the Camping And Caravanning Market:

Suncamp holidays

Hip camp, Inc.

Recreation.gov

Harvest Hosts Opco LLC

Makemytrip Pvt. Ltd.

European Camping Group

Campnab

Thousand Trails

Kampgrounds of America, Inc.

International Palamos

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Camping And Caravanning Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Camping And Caravanning Market, by Type:

Caravan Parks & Campgrounds

Recreational & Vacation Camps

Camping And Caravanning Market, by Caravan Type:

Towable Caravan

Motorhome

Camping And Caravanning Market, by Age Group:

Below 30

30-54

55 & Above

Camping And Caravanning Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $64.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $115.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/87jp9w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment