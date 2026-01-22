Nominal Partners with Pratt Miller Motorsports for 2026 IMSA Racing Season

DETROIT, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nominal, the connected testing and operations platform for hardware engineering teams, today announced a partnership with Pratt Miller Motorsports, the reigning IMSA GTD Pro champions. The partnership kicks off at the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where Nominal will join Pratt Miller trackside as the team opens its 2026 IMSA campaign. The Rolex 24 at Daytona is one of the most demanding endurance races in the world: 24 hours of nonstop competition where engineering reliability, speed, and split-second decisions determine the outcome.



Pratt Miller enters the season as defending champions after sweeping the 2025 IMSA GTD Pro championships—driver, team, and manufacturer—adding a 16th team title to a legacy defined by engineering excellence, including 129 race victories and nine class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Pratt Miller selected Nominal to transform how its engineers and partners coordinate testing, telemetry, and decision-making across race operations.



"Motorsports is an engineering stress test, and at this level of racing, every advantage matters," said Brandon Widmer, Vice President of Motorsports at Pratt Miller. "We're managing thousands of decisions and terabytes of data across a race weekend. Every second matters. Nominal gives our engineers a connected, shared source of truth when it counts."



“Endurance racing compresses the hardest engineering problems we see in aerospace, defense, and industrial systems into a single weekend,” said Bryce Strauss, Co-founder of Nominal. “Pratt Miller has proven, via 129 wins and nine Le Mans titles, that their engineers operate at the highest level. If Nominal can help them stay ahead for 24 straight hours, it can help any team building hardware that simply cannot fail.”



Nominal and Pratt Miller will mark the partnership during race week at Daytona, including limited-edition Nominal × Pratt Miller merchandise for engineers, builders, and motorsports insiders - celebrating the people behind the machines.



Follow the team defending their title: linktr.ee/prattmillermotorsports



Go behind the partnership: nominal.io/blog/pratt-miller-motorsports-2026



About Nominal



Nominal builds software for engineering teams working on the hardest hardware problems in the world. From first prototype to full-scale operations, Nominal helps engineers test, operate, and scale complex physical systems with clarity and confidence. The company serves mission-critical customers across aerospace, automotive, defense, and energy from offices in Austin, New York, Los Angeles, and London. Learn more at nominal.io.



About Pratt Miller Motorsports



Pratt Miller Motorsports is a world-class engineering and racing organization with 129 race victories, 9 Le Mans class wins, and 16 IMSA team championships. They operate the Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports team and are the official constructor and customer support partner for the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Pratt Miller is a subsidiary of Oshkosh Corporation. Learn more at https://www.prattmiller.com



