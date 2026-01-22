Challenged Athletes Foundation Celebrates Growing Partnership with EoS Fitness to Expand Access, Inclusion and Opportunity for Athletes with Physical Disabilities

San Diego, CA, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF), a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities through sport, proudly celebrates the continued expansion of its partnership with EoS Fitness. Built on a shared belief that movement belongs to everyone, the growing collaboration is reshaping access to fitness, supporting athletes with physical disabilities, and energizing communities nationwide.

As EoS Fitness opens new locations across Southern California and other U.S. markets, CAF athletes have joined grand opening celebrations to demonstrate adaptive sport, inspire participation and highlight the power of inclusion. The partnership reinforces a shared mission: creating welcoming, community-driven spaces where athletes of all abilities can thrive.

“EoS Fitness doesn’t just sponsor CAF, they show up,” said Kristine Entwistle, Chief Executive Director of the Challenged Athletes Foundation. “Whether they’re hosting athlete moments at gym openings, rallying teams at the Tour de Cove cyclethon, or celebrating grant recipients, EoS brings tremendous heart, energy, and commitment. Their support empowers our athletes to train, compete, and live active lives without limits.”

Powering Tour de Cove at San Diego Triathlon Challenge

As the 2025 title sponsor of Tour De Cove Salty Spin, the iconic, high-energy cyclethon at La Jolla Cove, EoS Fitness helped raise $125,000 to support CAF athletes. More than 75 participants rode solo or in relay teams during the 4.5-hour event, pedaling alongside CAF athletes to celebrate community, resilience, and shared purpose.

“This event continues to prove how powerful we are when we come together with purpose,” said Shilpi Sullivan, Chief Marketing Officer of EoS Fitness. “Our team members, family and friends continue to show up with passion, helping us surpass our fundraising goals for CAF athletes. At EoS, empowering people of all fitness levels is at the heart of everything we do, and Tour de Cove reflects that mission in an unforgettable way.”

Grants, Memberships, and Meaningful Moments that Move Athletes Forward

This year’s campaign culminated in a check presentation featuring EoS Chief Executive Officer Rich Drengberg; EoS Chief Operating Officer Richard Idgar; EoS Chief Revenue Officer Michael Kennedy; and CMO Shilpi Sullivan. EoS Executive Vice President of Group Fitness, Joella Hopkins, and the group fitness team also presented a $2,500 sport expense grant to CAF athlete and runner Andrew Lalli, who lost part of his leg in a motorcycle accident. The grant will support his pursuit of competitive running.

In another standout moment this fall, CAF and EoS Fitness surprised five-time Paralympian and eight-time Paralympic medalist David Wagner with a grant during a workout at an EoS gym in Encinitas. This support will help him fund his participation in next year’s Australian Open, playing wheelchair tennis.

Impact of the EoS + CAF Partnership

EoS Fitness’ sustained investment in adaptive sports continues to create meaningful, measurable impact:

More than $550,000 raised to support athletes with physical disabilities.

300+ top-tier memberships granted to CAF athletes, providing access to inclusive fitness environments.

Support for adaptive equipment, training programs, and competition expenses for athletes across the U.S.

Access to premium amenities including indoor lap pools, cardio theaters, turf functional training areas, innovative recovery options, the latest group fitness classes and knowledgeable fitness professionals.

For more information on EoS Fitness membership grants, visit challengedathletes.org/eos_fitness_grants.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price.® (HVLP) gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 200 gym locations open and on the way in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, top-notch amenities and extensive personal training options starting at just $9.99 per month. www.EoSfitness.com.

About Challenged Athletes Foundation

The Challenged Athletes Foundation® (CAF) stands as a global leader in empowering individuals with physical disabilities to embrace vibrant, active lives. CAF firmly believes that engaging in physical activity fosters self-esteem, encourages independence, and enriches the quality of life. CAF has been at the forefront of the adaptive sports movement for more than three transformative decades, catalyzing change and redefining possibilities. Since 1994, CAF has raised more than $191 million and fulfilled over 52,000 grants for athletes with physical disabilities across all 50 states and 70+ countries, impacting another 60,000 individuals annually through its outreach efforts. From providing essential equipment like handcycles to offering mentorship and encouragement, CAF's mission is clear: to provide opportunities and support to those who aspire to lead active, athletic lifestyles. To learn more, please visit www.challengedathletes.org.

