THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com Market Intelligence Brief –

The digital economy just hit the wall of physics. Paper confidence is dying in real-time.

Gold just crossed $4,700/oz in the opening weeks of January. Street consensus now targets $5,000 within the year.

AI hyperscalers require 300+ gigawatts of baseload power that the existing grid cannot deliver. This creates a structural tailwind for the load-bearing walls of the economy: uranium, copper, and strategic inventory.

We are witnessing a generational recapitalization. Capital is abandoning pixels for the hard assets you can touch, mine, and measure.

The asymmetric advantage belongs to those who control the molecules. Everything else is narrative.

THE DISTRICT CONSOLIDATOR – RUA.V

Rua Gold (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) has fundamentally closed the "Action Gap" in New Zealand, consolidating over 95% of the Reefton Goldfield—a district that historically produced 2 million ounces at grades up to 50 g/t Au.

On January 19, the company accelerated its 2026 outlook, ramping up activities to include the Auld Creek gold-antimony project in New Zealand's new FAST TRACK permitting process. This is not just a gold story: it is a strategic material play on antimony, a critical defense and energy metal currently trading over $60,000 per tonne.

The transition from "concept" to "calculation" is imminent: with three drill rigs currently active, the company is testing a 2,500m strike length and has engaged RSC Consulting to deliver a comprehensive technical resource refresh in February 2026. Rua Gold owns the district, the grades, and the upcoming regulatory tailwind.

Read this and more news for Rua Gold at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/04/02/others-found-1911-g-t-here-before-now-a-proven-11b-mining-team-is-back-to-finish-the-job/

THE DIGITAL SOVEREIGNTY – QSE.CN

Gold hit $4,730/oz because physical assets cannot be hacked. Digital networks managing that wealth can.

Legacy RSA encryption dies the moment quantum computers go live. You cannot run a sovereign economy if adversaries can decrypt your data in real time.

On January 12, Washington, D.C. launched the "Year of Quantum Security" - a mandatory modernization for the global financial system. The mandate created a $30 billion tech migration overnight.

QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) expanded operations to five countries across three regions to capture that cycle. Their partnership with NUSA Networks in Indonesia fast-tracks quantum-resilient algorithms into critical national infrastructure.

The digital border is now physical infrastructure. QSE owns the choke point.

Read this and more news for Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/26/the-currency-of-tomorrow-why-investing-in-cutting-edge-ai-recognition-tech-could-mean-big-money/

THE VELOCITY THRESHOLD - VWAV

Modern warfare has enough sensors. It lacks the velocity to act.

The gap between detection and response is the kill zone. VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV) built the $99.6 million QuantumSpeed™ computational engine to collapse that latency.

Recently, the company formed a strategic joint venture in Nevada to accelerate commercialization of defense-grade technologies. The choke point shifted from data collection to execution speed.

On January 15, VisionWave expanded into Europe via Solar Drone Ltd. with follow-on orders in Italy and Spain for power grid maintenance and autonomous surveillance. Critical infrastructure requires real-time threat mapping.

Decision velocity is the new sovereign capability. VWAV owns the compression cycle.

Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

THE DOMESTIC EXTRACTION – ARS.CN

Fluorspar is required for steel, aluminum, and nuclear fuel production. The U.S. currently imports 100% of its supply.

On January 20, 2026, the Department of Defense awarded Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (CSE: ARS) (OTCQB: ARSMF) a $168,938,267 contract through the Defense Logistics Agency. The Pentagon just eliminated its foreign dependency.

Imminent commissioning of the Lumps Plant in Delta, Utah marks the transition from developer to primary producer. ARS becomes the domestic fluorspar source for U.S. defense and industrial infrastructure.

The contract includes potential task orders up to $250 million over five years. In a supply-constrained market with zero domestic competition, that floor creates asymmetric advantage.

Critical minerals require critical infrastructure. ARS now controls both.

Read this and more news for Ares Strategic Mining Inc. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2024/04/29/this-company-is-bringing-essential-mining-back-to-the-u-s-fueled-by-government-action/

THE POLYMETALLIC PIVOT – GOH.CN

China's 2025 export controls weaponized the tungsten supply chain. Prices are up 150% year-over-year.

On January 6, assay results from the Magno Project returned 2,370 g/t silver, 6,550 ppm tungsten, and 334 ppm indium. GoldHaven Resources Corp. (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) just discovered a polymetallic system in British Columbia.

A newly recognized tungsten zone at Vines Lake and over 1.3 kilometers of strike at the Kuhn target expand the footprint. Geological parallels to Coeur Mining's Silvertip Mine exist, but with a differentiated critical-metals component.

Silver finances the drill program. Tungsten and indium provide the strategic premium.

Domestic supply of defense-critical metals is no longer optional. GOH controls the convergence.

Read this and more news for GoldHaven Resources Corp. at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/23/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-exploration-in-historically-productive-districts/

DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. (MIQ). This article is being distributed for Baystreet.ca Media Corp. (BAY), who has been paid a fee for an advertising contract with RUA Gold Inc. ($45,000 CAD for a three month contract subject to the terms and conditions of the agreement from the company direct). MIQ has been paid a fee for QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp., VisionWave Holdings, Inc., Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (fee since expired), and GoldHaven Resources Corp. advertising and digital media from the companies directly or through affiliates. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of these companies and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled companies. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ/BAY owns shares of QSE - Quantum Secure Encryption Corp. (purchased via private placement), VisionWave Holdings Inc., Ares Strategic Mining Inc., and GoldHaven Resources Corp. (purchased in the open market). They do not currently own shares of RUA Gold Inc. but reserve the right to buy and sell, and will buy and sell shares of all mentioned companies at any time without further notice. All material disseminated by MIQ has been approved by the mentioned companies. Technical information relating to RUA Gold Inc. has been reviewed and approved by Simon Henderson, CP, AUSIMM, a Qualified Person who is the COO of the company and therefore not independent. Scientific and technical information relating to GoldHaven Resources Corp. has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, and Jonathan Victor Hill, B.Sc. Hons, FAusIMM, independent Qualified Persons. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful: investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.