Commercial Laundry Machines Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

The Global Commercial Laundry Machines Market is projected to expand from a valuation of USD 4.33 Billion in 2025 to USD 5.68 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 4.63%.

This sector encompasses the production and supply of heavy-duty washing, drying, and ironing apparatuses specifically engineered for high-volume textile processing across industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and commercial laundromats. Key factors propelling this growth include stringent hygiene regulations within medical institutions and the recovery of the global tourism sector, which requires frequent linen changes to uphold sanitary standards. Furthermore, rapid urbanization is driving a surge in demand for outsourced laundry services and self-service facilities, thereby sustaining equipment sales irrespective of technological advancements.

However, the industry encounters substantial hurdles due to rising operational costs, specifically stemming from fluctuating energy prices and labor shortages that compress profit margins and postpone capital expenditures. These financial constraints compel operators to strike a difficult balance between implementing efficiency improvements and maintaining rigorous cost controls. According to the Textile Rental Services Association, in 2025, survey participants anticipated a 3.6 percent increase in revenue for the uniform rental segment over the coming year, suggesting a market outlook that is stable yet guarded in the face of these ongoing economic challenges.

Market Drivers

The market is being reshaped by the widespread adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient laundry technologies, as operators prioritize resource conservation to offset unpredictable utility expenses. Manufacturers are increasingly designing heavy-duty machinery that significantly reduces water and chemical consumption, a crucial necessity for high-volume industries like healthcare where operating margins are often narrow. This strategic move toward eco-efficiency is supported by recent industrial data; according to Girbau, July 2025, in the 'Sustainability Report 2024', the firm realized a 23% decrease in water usage per euro of revenue during 2024, highlighting the sector's deepened commitment to optimizing resource management and sustainable production.

Simultaneously, the incorporation of smart automation and IoT into laundry workflows serves as a primary driver, functioning as an essential response to the global scarcity of labor. Modern facilities are implementing robotic sorting mechanisms and AI-powered management software to boost processing capacity while lessening reliance on manual tasks, a shift that is fueling significant revenue growth for equipment suppliers. According to Jensen Group, March 2025, in the 'Annual Results 2024' press release, the company reported a 42% surge in order intake for 2024, largely attributed to the growing necessity for heavy-duty automation. Overall market sentiment remains strong; according to American Coin-Op, April 2025, in the '2024-25 State of the Industry Survey', approximately 70% of self-service laundry proprietors noted an enhancement in overall business performance compared to the previous year.

Market Challenges

Rising operational costs, particularly due to unstable energy rates and ongoing labor shortages, present a significant obstacle to the growth of the commercial laundry machinery industry. When service providers face sudden increases in utility costs and wage demands, their net operating income is immediately reduced, limiting the liquidity available for reinvestment. This financial constraint directly affects the demand for new equipment, as operators must redirect funds intended for capital upgrades to cover essential daily expenses. As a result, the replacement schedule for older machinery is extended, and expansion strategies requiring new asset purchases are indefinitely delayed to maintain cash flow.

This financial pressure is especially severe regarding workforce costs, which are escalating more rapidly than service revenues for many businesses, fostering a cautious investment environment. High labor expenses deplete the capital reserves needed to purchase modern, industrial-grade washing and drying systems, forcing operators to forgo potential long-term efficiency benefits. According to the Textile Services Association, in 2025, the sector faced a labor cost rise of 9.44 percent, which significantly tightened operator budgets. Such a marked increase in input costs compels businesses to focus on operational survival rather than asset modernization, leading to a direct slowdown in the acquisition of new commercial laundry technology.

Market Trends

The transition toward mobile and contactless payment methods is fundamentally altering the transactional framework of the global commercial laundry sector, driven by consumer demand for digital convenience and the operational necessity to minimize coin-handling expenses. Machine operators are actively retrofitting equipment with card readers and mobile wallet capabilities to streamline revenue collection and gather insights on user behavior. This shift is gaining momentum as customers increasingly value hygiene and speed; according to Cantaloupe, Inc., April 2025, in the '2025 Micropayment Trends Report', contactless options like tap-to-pay comprised 77 percent of all cashless transactions processed via their systems in 2024, indicating a clear departure from physical currency.

Concurrently, the adoption of IoT-enabled remote control and monitoring systems is providing facility owners with enhanced operational visibility, enabling real-time asset management distinct from standard labor-saving automation. By leveraging cloud-connected platforms, operators can remotely monitor machine cycles, identify technical issues, and refine utility usage, thereby reducing downtime and improving the customer experience through app-based availability indicators. This move toward digitalization is seeing significant uptake; according to The Laundry Boss, February 2025, in the 'Top Laundromat Trends Every Owner Needs to Watch in 2025' article, roughly 25 percent of laundromats now provide remote machine reservation or notification applications, highlighting the increasing dependence on connectivity to boost fleet efficiency and customer satisfaction.

