Your 529 Plan Just Got a Workout: New Rules Open Education Savings for Fitness Certifications

Gilbert, Arizona, Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Choosing a career as a certified fitness professional just became easier and more affordable. Through the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in fitness and wellness content and certifications, aspiring professionals can now use 529 education savings plans to fund the industry’s most respected Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) and Group Fitness Instructor (GFI) programs.

For millions of families, this unlocks a vital new source of funding. A 529 plan is a specialized, tax-advantaged savings account designed to help families pay for education. Previously, these funds were mostly limited to traditional college tuition. However, following federal legislation passed in July, families can use these savings tax-free to pay for recognized postsecondary credentials, including NASM’s NCCA-accredited programs.

What is Eligible?

The law covers certifications accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA) — the "gold standard" organization that ensures a program meets the highest professional standards. Eligible NASM and AFAA options include:

NASM: Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Self-Study and Premium proctored exam programs.

Certified Personal Trainer (CPT) Self-Study and Premium proctored exam programs. AFAA: Group Fitness Instructor (GFI) Self-Study and Premium proctored exam programs.

Group Fitness Instructor (GFI) Self-Study and Premium proctored exam programs. Recertification: Fees and continuing education (CEU) courses (e.g., Nutrition Coaching or Weight Loss Specialization) are eligible when used specifically for CPT or GFI recertification and purchased separately from the initial certification.

3 Ways Families Can Use This New Benefit

This change gives students and parents three powerful new options to use the money they’ve saved:

For the Career-Focused Student: Students who want to bypass a traditional 4-year college can use their 529 funds to jump straight into a high-growth career as a trainer, debt-free. For the College Student ("The Side Hustle"): Students currently in university can use a portion of their 529 to get certified. This allows them to work as a trainer, earning $25-$45+ per hour, to cover living expenses and minimize debt while they finish their degree. For the Parent ("The Career Reset"): If a student graduates with money left over in their 529 account, parents can legally transfer those funds to themselves or others. They can then use that "leftover" money to pay for their own NASM certification and start a new second career or passion project.

"We are excited about what this means for the future of our industry," said David Van Daff, VP of Industry Affairs at NASM. "For too long, cost has been a barrier for passionate people who want to help others get healthy. This change removes that barrier. It creates a brand-new source of funding that makes pursuing a dream career in fitness more affordable and accessible than ever before."

Connecting Education to the Economy

This policy shift aligns directly with current labor market demands. Fitness is a booming industry, with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projecting 12% job growth for fitness trainers by 2034, much faster than the average career. With over 74,000 new job openings expected each year, this ruling validates fitness as a stable, high-demand profession worthy of educational investment.

To learn more or enroll in the 529-eligible CPT program, visit: https://www.nasm.org/products/matrix/cpt-pdp/cpt-main-pdp

Important Disclaimers

Individual 529 plans and state tax laws vary. While federal law now permits these withdrawals, some states may not yet conform to these changes for state tax purposes. NASM strongly recommends that individuals consult with a qualified tax professional or financial advisor before making withdrawals. Incidental costs not required for certification, such as CPR training or re-test fees, are currently not eligible.